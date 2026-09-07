Ameesha Patel slams X user for linking her to Hardik Pandya: ‘Surely you don’t have a girl as a friend’

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who has chosen to remain unmarried. Recently, the actor was spotted with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. A video of their interaction surfaced on social media, showing Ameesha introducing Hardik to her friends. An X user suggested that their interaction was more than just friendly. Ameesha has now responded with a sarcastic reply, taking a dig at the user for linking a casual gesture to romance. Ameesha Patel claps back at linkup rumours with Hardik Pandya.

Ameesha Patel hits back at X user linking her to Hardik Pandya The X user shared the viral video featuring Ameesha Patel and Hardik Pandya. In the video, Ameesha can be seen with her hand on Hardik’s shoulder as the two smile while she introduces him to her friends. Sharing the video, the X user wrote, “The way Ameesha Patel put her hand on Hardik Pandya’s shoulder during the party at a hotel in Bengaluru. All the Reddit rumours seem to be coming true.”

Ameesha did not hold back. She took to her Instagram Stories, shared a screenshot of the X user’s post and slammed him for linking her to the cricketer. She wrote, “So true ya. My god ur correct…truly romantic way my hand was on him. I don’t know u but surely u don’t have a girl even as a friend. It’s time u do have one before posting hence on such things.”

Ameesha has previously spoken about her views on marriage and relationships. In a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia last year, the actor revealed that she had been in a serious relationship, but her partner did not support her when she decided to enter the film industry. She said that while she has not completely ruled out marriage, she is looking for a partner who would allow her career to flourish.