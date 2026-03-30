Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma protects his son from paparazzi at Wankhede Stadium: 'Disturb ho raha hai’

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium witnessed a high-octane Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash as Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians took on Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders. Beyond the on-field action, it was an off-field moment that grabbed attention, which featured Hardik’s girlfriend, model Mahieka Sharma, and the all-rounder’s young son, Agastya. Hardik Pandya began dating Mahieka Sharma in 2025.

Mahieka Sharma shields Hardik’s son On Sunday, Hardik’s Mumbai Indians put an end to one of the IPL’s oddest long-running quirks. By beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians registered their first opening-match win of an IPL season since April 4, 2012, when they had beaten Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets.

Hardik’s girlfriend, model Mahieka, was spotted in the stands cheering him on, accompanied by his young son, Agastya.

After the match, Mahieka was seen captured leaving the stadium with Agastya. As she stepped out of the stadium hand-in-hand with Agastya, the duo instantly caught the attention of photographers waiting outside. She was then seen becoming protective, shielding Agastya from the camera flashes.

In one video, she is seen holding Agastya’s hand as they walk towards their car. As photographers approach them, she is seen firmly asking them to give way, making it clear she is with him. “Thoda side please, Agastya ke saath hoon,” Mahieka is seen saying assertively.