Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma protects his son from paparazzi at Wankhede Stadium: 'Disturb ho raha hai’
Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma was spotted in the stands of Wankhede Stadium, cheering him, accompanied by his young son, Agastya.
Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium witnessed a high-octane Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash as Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians took on Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders. Beyond the on-field action, it was an off-field moment that grabbed attention, which featured Hardik’s girlfriend, model Mahieka Sharma, and the all-rounder’s young son, Agastya.
Mahieka Sharma shields Hardik’s son
On Sunday, Hardik’s Mumbai Indians put an end to one of the IPL’s oddest long-running quirks. By beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians registered their first opening-match win of an IPL season since April 4, 2012, when they had beaten Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets.
Hardik’s girlfriend, model Mahieka, was spotted in the stands cheering him on, accompanied by his young son, Agastya.
After the match, Mahieka was seen captured leaving the stadium with Agastya. As she stepped out of the stadium hand-in-hand with Agastya, the duo instantly caught the attention of photographers waiting outside. She was then seen becoming protective, shielding Agastya from the camera flashes.
In one video, she is seen holding Agastya’s hand as they walk towards their car. As photographers approach them, she is seen firmly asking them to give way, making it clear she is with him. “Thoda side please, Agastya ke saath hoon,” Mahieka is seen saying assertively.
In another video, Mahieka is seen shielding Agastya from the flashing cameras, while asking photographers to avoid using bright lights, saying it was disturbing him. “You okay?” Mahieka is heard asking Agastya, and then is seen turning her attention to the photographers, and saying, “No lights please, sir, disturb ho raha hai usko”.
“Please rasta dijiye (Please give us way),” Mahieka is heard saying in another clip.
Agastya is the son of Hardik and his ex-wife, actor Natasa Stankovic. The two married in 2020, but parted ways in 2024. Their divorce was finalised later that year. The two continue to co-parent Agastya.
About Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma
Hardik began dating Mahieka, a 25-year-old model and actor, in 2025. Last year, on her birthday, the cricketer made it official with a sweet birthday post for her on his Instagram. Mahieka has been seen accompanying Hardik to games throughout the World Cup tournament.
Before Mahieka, Hardik was rumoured to be dating UK singer Jasmin Walia, who was spotted cheering for him in the stadium and even riding the Mumbai Indians team bus after their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. It was later reported that they had parted ways and unfollowed each other on social media.
Hardik was previously married to actor Natasha Stankovic. They tied the knot in 2020 in a dreamy ceremony and welcomed their son, Agastya, in July the same year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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