Mahieka Sharma unfazed by backlash over PDA with Hardik Pandya after India’s T20 World Cup win: ‘Never settle’
Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma have been facing criticism from a section of social media users over their gestures at the T20 World Cup victory celebrations.
Model Mahieka Sharma appears unfazed by the trolling and backlash that followed after she joined her cricketer boyfriend Hardik Pandya at the T20 World Cup victory celebrations in Ahmedabad on March 8. A video of the model sharing a hug and a kiss quickly went viral online, sparking mixed reactions on social media. However, Mahieka seems to be taking the chatter in stride and is even laughing along with some of the memes circulating online.
Mahieka Sharma reacts
At the moment, Hardik and Mahieka have been facing criticism from a section of social media users over their public display of affection on the field following India’s victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium.
While Hardik has remained silent amid the backlash, Mahieka addressed the trolling on Friday, March 13. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she responded to the critics, making it clear that the negativity hasn’t bothered her.
She shared a meme that read, "Jaa tu, Mahieka jitna luck mere zindagi mein aana (Go, hope my luck is also like Mahieka).” It also featured a man folding his hands in front of a woman.
Re-sharing it on Instagram Stories, Mahieka wrote, "Never settle," seemingly urging women to know their worth.
Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya under scanner
After India’s T20 World Cup triumph on March 8, Hardik Pandya was seen celebrating the big win with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma right on the field. Several videos captured Mahieka joining him on the field right after the victory and wrapping him in a warm hug. Mahieka was also seen planting a peck on Hardik’s cheek as they celebrated the special moment together. The couple then strolled across the field hand in hand.
Hardik has also landed in legal trouble after a Pune-based advocate filed a complaint with the police, alleging disrespect to the Indian national flag during the T20 World Cup victory celebrations. According to the complaint, several videos of the Indian team’s post-match celebrations have gone viral on social media. In one such clip, Hardik is seen celebrating with the Indian Tricolour draped over his shoulders while dancing and running across the field.
The complaint also alleges that during the celebrations, Hardik was seen lying on the stage alongside his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma while the Tricolour remained draped over him, which the complainant claims amounts to disrespect towards the national flag.
Hardik began dating Mahieka, a 25-year-old model and actor, in 2025. Earlier this year, on her birthday, the cricketer made it official with a sweet birthday post for her on his Instagram. Mahieka has been seen accompanying Hardik to games throughout the World Cup tournament.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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