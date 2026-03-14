Mahieka Sharma unfazed by backlash over PDA with Hardik Pandya after India’s T20 World Cup win: ‘Never settle’

Model Mahieka Sharma appears unfazed by the trolling and backlash that followed after she joined her cricketer boyfriend Hardik Pandya at the T20 World Cup victory celebrations in Ahmedabad on March 8. A video of the model sharing a hug and a kiss quickly went viral online, sparking mixed reactions on social media. However, Mahieka seems to be taking the chatter in stride and is even laughing along with some of the memes circulating online. Hardik Pandya with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Mahieka Sharma reacts At the moment, Hardik and Mahieka have been facing criticism from a section of social media users over their public display of affection on the field following India’s victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium.

While Hardik has remained silent amid the backlash, Mahieka addressed the trolling on Friday, March 13. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she responded to the critics, making it clear that the negativity hasn’t bothered her.

She shared a meme that read, "Jaa tu, Mahieka jitna luck mere zindagi mein aana (Go, hope my luck is also like Mahieka).” It also featured a man folding his hands in front of a woman.

Re-sharing it on Instagram Stories, Mahieka wrote, "Never settle," seemingly urging women to know their worth.