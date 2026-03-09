Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma steals the spotlight at T20 World Cup 2026 in stylish blue dress: Pics
Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya's girlfriend, looked effortlessly chic at T20 World Cup 2026 final in a bodycon dress that was a masterclass in understated style.
As India secured its historic T20 World Cup 2026 title at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8, the spotlight momentarily shifted from the cricket pitch to the stands. Mahieka Sharma, the girlfriend of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, became the talk of the town, not just for her constant support but for her effortlessly chic appearance that redefined 'stadium style'. Also read | Mahieka Sharma kisses Hardik Pandya after India's T20 World Cup win, all-rounder thanks 'lucky charm'
Mahieka chose a blue look that was both sophisticated and perfectly themed for the occasion. In a sea of jerseys, she stood out in a full-length bodycon dress in a vibrant shade of 'bleed blue'.
Mahieka Sharma's simple and chic match look
The dress featured a sleek, minimalist silhouette that highlighted her frame while remaining practical for a high-energy stadium environment. The monochromatic blue was a clear nod to the Indian team, making Mahieka the ultimate cheerleader for the 'men in blue'. Moving away from the heavily embellished 'sunset gradient' look she wore for her 25th birthday in February, this outfit focused on clean lines and a less is more aesthetic.
As a model, Mahieka’s beauty choices were executed with precision to withstand the Ahmedabad heat and the humidity of a packed stadium. She opted for a 'clean girl' aesthetic. Her skin looked luminous with a dewy finish, paired with a soft, nude-pink lip. A subtle touch of winged eyeliner added definition to her eyes, while her brows were groomed to perfection, maintaining a natural yet polished appearance.
Mahieka wore her hair in minimal, soft waves that cascaded over her shoulders. The middle-parted style looked effortless and stayed intact even as she celebrated India’s victory over New Zealand.
More about Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend
The T20 World Cup 2026 has been the couple's ultimate public debut. Moments after the final wicket fell, Mahieka joined Hardik on the field, and photos captured her planting a celebratory kiss on his cheek as he stood wrapped in the Indian flag.
Hardik, who officially confirmed their romance in early 2026 after his 2024 divorce from Natasa Stankovic, has frequently credited Mahieka for his recent streak of form. Recently, Mahieka was spotted in the stands alongside Hardik’s son, Agastya, showing a close and comfortable bond with the child.
At 25, Mahieka is a known name in the fashion industry, having walked the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week and India Couture Week. She has walked for designers like Manish Malhotra and Anita Dongre. She transitioned into a modelling career after winning IFA Model of the Year 2024.
