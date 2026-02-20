Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Maheika Sharma celebrates 25th birthday in style, makes statement in sparkling dress worth…

Mahieka had a romantic, red-themed celebration to ring in her 25th birthday bash. The decor included red balloons, romantic red curtains draped on walls, red and pink flowers decorating surfaces, two delicious cakes, and red heart-shaped balloons floating in the air, covering the floor. The snippets show her posing with her friends and cutting the cake, then feeding the first bite to her boyfriend, Hardik Pandya .

Indian model Mahieka Sharma celebrated her 25th birthday recently with her cricketer boyfriend, Hardik Pandya, and their friends. The pictures and videos from the intimate celebrations have been circulating on social media.

What did birthday girl Mahieka wear? Matching the romantic and girly theme of her birthday party, Mahieka slipped into a gorgeous mini dress from the UK-based clothing label Clio Peppiatt. The ensemble is called Sunset Gradient Dress, and according to the Instagram fashion page, Closet of ICT WAGS, it costs approximately ₹1,77,384. However, according to the website, it is worth ₹2,75,320.

Coming to the details that went into this dress, it features the brand's signature flared shape with a sweetheart neckline. The ensemble gives off ‘sipping cocktails during a sunset at the beach’ vibes with its gorgeous colour gradient, featuring orange, light pink, dark pink, magenta, and plum shades.

The shimmering beads and crystals have been hand-embroidered by the brand's artisans and have been accentuated with shimmering clear baubles and crystals. The front slit on the thigh, a mini hem length, a plunging neckline, a sleeveless silhouette, and a figure-hugging fit add to the dress's feminine charm.

As for the styling, leaving her tresses loose in a side parting and styled with soft waves, Mahieka chose minimal earrings, a dainty necklace, and a soft, dewy makeup look. Lastly, a pair of light pink-coloured suede slingback mules from Manolo Blahnik rounded off her outfit.

Mahieka's dress is perfect for a beach vacay. With the wedding season on, you can even pick this look for your bachelor's party by the sea, or for a dinner date with your girlfriends, and even a romantic outing with your beau.

About Mahieka and Hardik Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka just a few weeks after rumours emerged about them. The couple is often spotted during their outings in Mumbai, and they even went on a vacation together.

The cricketer was earlier married to actor Natasha Stankovic. They married in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic and have a son named Agastya. The couple confirmed the split in July, 2025.