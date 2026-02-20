Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Maheika Sharma celebrates 25th birthday in style, makes statement in sparkling dress worth…
Mahieka Sharma wore a beautiful mini dress by Clio Peppiatt, worth around ₹2 lakh, to celebrate her 25th birthday with boyfriend Hardik Pandya and friends.
Indian model Mahieka Sharma celebrated her 25th birthday recently with her cricketer boyfriend, Hardik Pandya, and their friends. The pictures and videos from the intimate celebrations have been circulating on social media.
Also Read | Deepika Padukone's simplicity shines in chic kurta, luxe diamond earrings at event with Ranveer Singh, Shloka Mehta
Inside Mahieka Sharma's 25th birthday bash
Mahieka had a romantic, red-themed celebration to ring in her 25th birthday bash. The decor included red balloons, romantic red curtains draped on walls, red and pink flowers decorating surfaces, two delicious cakes, and red heart-shaped balloons floating in the air, covering the floor. The snippets show her posing with her friends and cutting the cake, then feeding the first bite to her boyfriend, Hardik Pandya.
What did birthday girl Mahieka wear?
Matching the romantic and girly theme of her birthday party, Mahieka slipped into a gorgeous mini dress from the UK-based clothing label Clio Peppiatt. The ensemble is called Sunset Gradient Dress, and according to the Instagram fashion page, Closet of ICT WAGS, it costs approximately ₹1,77,384. However, according to the website, it is worth ₹2,75,320.
Coming to the details that went into this dress, it features the brand's signature flared shape with a sweetheart neckline. The ensemble gives off ‘sipping cocktails during a sunset at the beach’ vibes with its gorgeous colour gradient, featuring orange, light pink, dark pink, magenta, and plum shades.
The shimmering beads and crystals have been hand-embroidered by the brand's artisans and have been accentuated with shimmering clear baubles and crystals. The front slit on the thigh, a mini hem length, a plunging neckline, a sleeveless silhouette, and a figure-hugging fit add to the dress's feminine charm.
As for the styling, leaving her tresses loose in a side parting and styled with soft waves, Mahieka chose minimal earrings, a dainty necklace, and a soft, dewy makeup look. Lastly, a pair of light pink-coloured suede slingback mules from Manolo Blahnik rounded off her outfit.
Mahieka's dress is perfect for a beach vacay. With the wedding season on, you can even pick this look for your bachelor's party by the sea, or for a dinner date with your girlfriends, and even a romantic outing with your beau.
About Mahieka and Hardik
Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka just a few weeks after rumours emerged about them. The couple is often spotted during their outings in Mumbai, and they even went on a vacation together.
The cricketer was earlier married to actor Natasha Stankovic. They married in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic and have a son named Agastya. The couple confirmed the split in July, 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.