Deepika Padukone's simplicity shines in chic kurta, luxe diamond earrings at event with Ranveer Singh, Shloka Mehta

Deepika's all-white ensemble features a kaftan-styled kurta worn over a matching white slip nd paired with pants. The attire is crafted from luxurious Chanderi silk fabric, blending the relaxed silhouette of the ensemble with the elegance of traditional Indian weaves.

At the affair, Deepika slipped into a white ensemble from the shelves of House of Masaba, Masaba Gupta's designer label, and designer juttis from Hazel Thread. Let's decode her all-white attire:

Deepika Padukone attended the Beyond Winning event at Dhirubhai Ambani International School alongside her actor-husband, Ranveer Singh , mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, and her father, Prakash Padukone. At the event, Shloka Mehta, the 'badi bahu' (elder daughter-in-law) of the Ambani family, and Sonam Kapoor were also present.

Coming to the design elements, the kaftan kurta features delicate Palm tree embroidery and a tropical leaf pattern, both done in white thread. It also features a popover placket, a shirt collar-style neckline, a see-through design, quarter-length batwing sleeves, side slits, a relaxed fit, and drop shoulders.

Deepika wore the kaftan kurta over a matching white sleeveless slip. White-coloured matching pants completed the ensemble. It features leaf patterns, a straight fit, and an above-the-ankle hem length.

The styling Deepika accessorised the ensemble with minimal jewellery, including flower-shaped earrings decked with precious diamond gemstones. As for her footwear, she opted for brown, slip-on juttis featuring delicate golden embroidery.

Lastly, with her tresses tied in a centre-parted twisted bun, and mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, bronzed lip shade, and rouge-tinted cheeks for the glam, Deepika rounded off the styling with the simple, white attire.

During the event, Ranveer complemented his wife in an all-black ensemble. He wore a black blazer featuring notch lapel collars, an open front, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fit.

He paired the jacket with matching black pants featuring a straight fit. Lastly, a white crew neck T-shirt rounded off the ensemble, which he styled with frameless, nerdy glasses, a trimmed beard that sculpted his jawline, diamond-studded earrings, and a side-parted, backswept hairdo.

Meanwhile, with a no-makeup look and sans any jewellery, Shloka kept her look simple for the event. She wore a navy blue, floral printed kurta set for the occasion. She styled the look with half-tied tresses.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are both award-winning actors. Deepika and Ranveer first met on the sets of the 2012 Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life romance.

The couple tied the knot in the picturesque location of Lake Como. Theirs was an intimate celebration which took place in November 2018. Meanwhile, in September 2024, they welcomed their daughter, Dua.