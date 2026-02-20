Deepika Padukone's simplicity shines in chic kurta, luxe diamond earrings at event with Ranveer Singh, Shloka Mehta
At the Beyond Winning event, Deepika Padukone wore a white kaftan kurta, complemented by matching pants and minimal jewellery.
Deepika Padukone attended the Beyond Winning event at Dhirubhai Ambani International School alongside her actor-husband, Ranveer Singh, mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, and her father, Prakash Padukone. At the event, Shloka Mehta, the 'badi bahu' (elder daughter-in-law) of the Ambani family, and Sonam Kapoor were also present.
At the affair, Deepika slipped into a white ensemble from the shelves of House of Masaba, Masaba Gupta's designer label, and designer juttis from Hazel Thread. Let's decode her all-white attire:
What did Deepika Padukone wear?
Deepika's all-white ensemble features a kaftan-styled kurta worn over a matching white slip nd paired with pants. The attire is crafted from luxurious Chanderi silk fabric, blending the relaxed silhouette of the ensemble with the elegance of traditional Indian weaves.
Coming to the design elements, the kaftan kurta features delicate Palm tree embroidery and a tropical leaf pattern, both done in white thread. It also features a popover placket, a shirt collar-style neckline, a see-through design, quarter-length batwing sleeves, side slits, a relaxed fit, and drop shoulders.
Deepika wore the kaftan kurta over a matching white sleeveless slip. White-coloured matching pants completed the ensemble. It features leaf patterns, a straight fit, and an above-the-ankle hem length.
The styling
Deepika accessorised the ensemble with minimal jewellery, including flower-shaped earrings decked with precious diamond gemstones. As for her footwear, she opted for brown, slip-on juttis featuring delicate golden embroidery.
Lastly, with her tresses tied in a centre-parted twisted bun, and mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, bronzed lip shade, and rouge-tinted cheeks for the glam, Deepika rounded off the styling with the simple, white attire.
During the event, Ranveer complemented his wife in an all-black ensemble. He wore a black blazer featuring notch lapel collars, an open front, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fit.
He paired the jacket with matching black pants featuring a straight fit. Lastly, a white crew neck T-shirt rounded off the ensemble, which he styled with frameless, nerdy glasses, a trimmed beard that sculpted his jawline, diamond-studded earrings, and a side-parted, backswept hairdo.
Meanwhile, with a no-makeup look and sans any jewellery, Shloka kept her look simple for the event. She wore a navy blue, floral printed kurta set for the occasion. She styled the look with half-tied tresses.
About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are both award-winning actors. Deepika and Ranveer first met on the sets of the 2012 Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life romance.
The couple tied the knot in the picturesque location of Lake Como. Theirs was an intimate celebration which took place in November 2018. Meanwhile, in September 2024, they welcomed their daughter, Dua.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Krishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More
