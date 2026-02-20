Shikhar Dhawan's bride Sophie ditches traditional Indian outfit for simple tank top as she shows mehendi before wedding

While most brides opt for elaborate lehengas or heavy ethnic suits for their mehendi function, Sophie chose a refreshingly practical approach. In a series of photos shared on her Instagram Stories, the bride-to-be is seen sporting a simple brown tank top and matching track pants. Also read | Who is Sophie Shine? Everything to know about Shikhar Dhawan's fiance

The wedding festivities for former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his fiancé, Sophie Shine, are in full swing. Following a series of glamorous pre-wedding events, Sophie is now grabbing attention for prioritising comfort during one of the most time-consuming Hindu wedding rituals: the mehendi. Also read | Shikhar Dhawan's wife-to-be Sophie Shine looks stunning in a dreamy lehenga for sangeet ceremony: ‘Mehengi wali Barbie’

Bride Sophie Shine's 'work in progress' look Sophie, who is Irish and met Shikhar in Dubai, looked radiant and relaxed as she sat for hours while intricate designs were applied to her hands, arms, and feet. Her mehendi is a masterpiece of traditional art, featuring detailed peacocks, elephants, and floral motifs that extend well past her wrists.

Sophie wrote alongside one of her solo shots, 'Work in progress', highlighting the long process of the application. Other pictures showed her surrounded by friends and family, including a group shot where she is beaming with joy, comfortably seated on a sofa as the mehendi artists worked their magic.

By choosing a simple tank top for her mehendi, Sophie joins a growing trend of modern brides who value 'zen' and comfort during the more gruelling parts of the wedding schedule, proving that a bride looks her best when she’s at ease.

From glamour to ease Sophie's casual mehendi look stands in stark contrast to the couple's high-glamour engagement and sangeet photos. Just a few hours prior, Sophie and Shikhar shared stunning portraits from their engagement. Shikhar looked sharp in a pristine white sherwani, while Sophie was elegant in a heavily embellished gold lehenga, complete with traditional Indian jewellery and a maang tikka.

The two announced their engagement in January 2026, and are reportedly set to tie the knot in the Delhi-NCR region during the third week of February. This will be the former cricketer's second marriage, after dating Sophie for several years.