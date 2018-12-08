Priyanka, Deepika... Anushka: Bollywood inspo for your Mehndi-Laga-Ke-Rakhna moment

If it’s fashion inspiration that you are seeking, Bollywood divas are here to your rescue. Be it their oh-so-dreamy red carpet appearances or the seemingly effortless airport looks, and particularly in this year, with their #bridalwear scene, there is inspiration galore.

The months that went by witnessed not just one but five glam women tying the knot — Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017, Sonam Kapoor and Neha Dhupia in May 2018, followed by Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra this November and December.

Here’s how they kept it fresh and fashionable even during those long mehndi sessions ahead of their D-Day.

The modern experimental bride — Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, the latest Bollywood bride on the block, wore a folksy, multi-hued organdy ensemble — that suited her effervescent personality — designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The lightweight fabric allows easy movement and comfort that’s ideal for a bride’s long mehendi session. The multi-coloured pick did remind us of Anushka’s mehndi look though.

Making mehndi a regal affair — Deepika Padukone

The wedding venue was videsi — Lake Como, Italy — but Deepika Padukone’s looks for the ceremonies were nothing but desi, mehndi included. Dippy didn’t hold herself back from keeping it royally traditional in an intricate onion pink ensemble by Sabyasachi, paired with heirloom jewellery.

Resplendent in pastel hues — Sonam Kapoor

The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor opted for a pink and pale lilac sharara suit — the intricate embroidery embellished with beads and zardosi work kept it traditional, while the pleasing pastel hues lent that delicate touch of modern.

A style that spells comfort — Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s Sabyasachi pick had a cheerful and no-fuss vibe to it. The designer shared on social media that “Anushka wanted a boho look full of bright colours.” Hence, the printed blouse with a graphic lehenga in pop pink and orange with gota and marori embroidery!

Why stick to the norm, right? — Neha Dhupia

Steering clear of the usual lehenga or anarkali, Neha Dhupia wore this breezy heritage fish khadi kaftan designed by Masaba Gupta. The colour blue also was a refreshing change from the greens, pinks and lately yellows that make for mehndi favourites.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 19:04 IST