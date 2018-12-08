Priyanka, Deepika... Anushka: Bollywood inspo for your Mehndi-Laga-Ke-Rakhna moment
If it’s fashion inspiration that you are seeking, Bollywood divas are here to your rescue. Be it their oh-so-dreamy red carpet appearances or the seemingly effortless airport looks, and particularly in this year, with their #bridalwear scene, there is inspiration galore.
The months that went by witnessed not just one but five glam women tying the knot — Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017, Sonam Kapoor and Neha Dhupia in May 2018, followed by Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra this November and December.
Here’s how they kept it fresh and fashionable even during those long mehndi sessions ahead of their D-Day.
The modern experimental bride — Priyanka Chopra
One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part of the pre wedding rituals for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed. @nickjonas
Priyanka Chopra, the latest Bollywood bride on the block, wore a folksy, multi-hued organdy ensemble — that suited her effervescent personality — designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The lightweight fabric allows easy movement and comfort that’s ideal for a bride’s long mehendi session. The multi-coloured pick did remind us of Anushka’s mehndi look though.
Making mehndi a regal affair — Deepika Padukone
The wedding venue was videsi — Lake Como, Italy — but Deepika Padukone’s looks for the ceremonies were nothing but desi, mehndi included. Dippy didn’t hold herself back from keeping it royally traditional in an intricate onion pink ensemble by Sabyasachi, paired with heirloom jewellery.
Resplendent in pastel hues — Sonam Kapoor
The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor opted for a pink and pale lilac sharara suit — the intricate embroidery embellished with beads and zardosi work kept it traditional, while the pleasing pastel hues lent that delicate touch of modern.
A style that spells comfort — Anushka Sharma
For her mehendi, Anushka @anushkasharma wanted a boho look full of bright colours. Hot pink was her favourite. We created a graphic lehenga in fuchsia pink and Indian orange. It was hand-printed by the famed Calcutta block printers and hand-embroidered with gota and marori. Artists from The Sabyasachi Art Foundation rendered a beautiful sixties pop print and it was silk screen printed, hand woven Indian silk. Anushka accessorised herself with earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection, a stunning pair of jhumkas crafted in 22k gold with Iranian turquoise, tourmalines, uncut diamonds and Japanese cultured pearls. Custom juttis in hand woven brocade and zardosi completed the look. Virat @virat.kohli opted for a signature khadi kurta churidaar with our classic fuchsia pink textured silk Nehru jacket detailed with the Sabyasachi House blazer buttons. A custom tan leather jutti with a zardosi crest was created for the ensemble. #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi
Anushka Sharma’s Sabyasachi pick had a cheerful and no-fuss vibe to it. The designer shared on social media that “Anushka wanted a boho look full of bright colours.” Hence, the printed blouse with a graphic lehenga in pop pink and orange with gota and marori embroidery!
Why stick to the norm, right? — Neha Dhupia
Steering clear of the usual lehenga or anarkali, Neha Dhupia wore this breezy heritage fish khadi kaftan designed by Masaba Gupta. The colour blue also was a refreshing change from the greens, pinks and lately yellows that make for mehndi favourites.
