Mahieka Sharma reacts as boyfriend Hardik Pandya says ‘I love you’, shares their romantic video on her 25th birthday

He added, "Thank you for coming in this world 25 years ago. You are the most amazing person I know. I love you (red heart, Om and nazar amulet emojis)." Reacting to the post, she wrote, "you’re my best gift this year (pleading face, growing heart and nazar amulet emojis)."

In the clip, Mahieka and Hardik spoke, laughed, hugged and held hands as they sat outdoors. Fireworks were seen going off in the background. The video ended with the duo releasing a floating lantern. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Happy birthday, my princess (red heart emoji)."

As Mahieka Sharma clocked her 25th birthday, her boyfriend-cricketer Hardik Pandya, shared a special post for her. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Hardik posted an unseen video featuring the duo.

Fans praise the couple Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Lovely moments." A comment read, "You guys look adorable together." An Instagram user commented, "Cute post, nice people." Earlier in the day, Hardik had shared a romantic photo with Mahieka in which they hugged inside a swimming pool. He wrote, "Happy birthday, my princess."

About Hardik and Mahieka, his ex-wife Natasha Stankovic Earlier this year, they attended the United in Triumph event in Mumbai together, holding hands. They smiled, looking at each other as they posed for the paparazzi. For the event, they twinned in black outfits.

In October last year, Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka just a few weeks after rumours emerged about them. They were also spotted together at the Mumbai airport. The all-rounder had also posted a series of photos on Instagram Stories featuring Mahieka. They have also been on vacation together.

Earlier, Hardik was rumoured to be dating UK singer Jasmin Walia. She was spotted in the stadium when Hardik was playing. She was also seen in the Mumbai Indians (MI) team bus following their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai. Later, it was reported that they split and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Hardik was earlier married to actor Natasha Stankovic. They got married in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Agastya was born on July 30, 2020. The couple confirmed their split in July last year after months of speculation.

In a statement, they had said, “After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built a family together.”