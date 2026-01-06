Mahieka Sharma, boyfriend Hardik Pandya hold hands as they attend Mumbai event; fans say: ‘You look so good together'

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, attended the United in Triumph event in Mumbai on Monday evening. Several videos and pictures of the duo emerged on social media platforms. Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma have been dating since last year.

Hardik Pandya, girlfriend Mahieka Sharma attend Mumbai event together

In a video posted on Instagram, Hardik and Mahieka held hands while walking together before posing for the paparazzi. They were also seen smiling, looking at each other. For the event, they twinned in black outfits. While Mahieka wore a black dress, Hardik opted for a suit.

Fans react to their video

Reacting to their videos, a fan said, "You both look so good together.....just perfect.....Class..." A person wrote, "Just for some months .. a man who doesn’t respect his son's mother will never stick to any lady !!" A comment read, "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. They look happy together. God bless." "Aww, so cutely they are holding hands," commented an Instagram user.

About Hardik and Mahieka, his ex-wife Natasha Stankovic

In October last year, Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka just a few weeks after rumours emerged about them. They were also spotted together at the Mumbai airport. The all-rounder had also posted a series of photos on Instagram Stories featuring Mahieka. They have also been on vacation together.

Earlier, Hardik was rumoured to be dating UK singer Jasmin Walia. She was spotted in the stadium when Hardik was playing. She was also seen in the Mumbai Indians (MI) team bus following their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai. Later, it was reported that they split and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Hardik was earlier married to actor Natasha Stankovic. They got married in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Agastya was born on July 30, 2020. The couple confirmed their split in July last year after months of speculation.

In a statement, they had said, “After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built a family together.”