Mahieka Sharma kisses Hardik Pandya in the ground after India's T20 World Cup win, all-rounder thanks 'lucky charm'

Amid the roaring cheers and confetti-filled celebrations, Hardik Pandya had a romantic moment that stole the spotlight after India’s T20 World Cup triumph. Hardik celebrated the big win with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma right on the field. Mahieka was seen rushing to him with a hug and a sweet peck on his cheek. An elated Hardik later gushed over her, calling her his “lucky charm”. Hardik Pandya was spotted celebrating with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, after the T20 World Cup win.

Hardik Pandya calls Mahieka his lucky charm India became the first team to defend its T20 World Cup crown, with Hardik playing a vital role in both campaigns. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday to win the T20 World Cup for the third time.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the triumph in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Hardik opened up about the support he has got from his girlfriend, Maheika, saying that ever since she came into his life, he has been winning nonstop.

“This is the victory I have always lived for. This is why I have played cricket. I want to win trophies. I want to win as many trophies as I can. In 2024, I had said that whatever trophies I play for, I will win. And I believe that. This trophy is a validation of that,” said Hardik.

“There is a lot of hard work. There is not only talk, but there is a lot of hard work. Work hard, stay silent, be a good person. Since Maheika has come into my life, I have only been winning,” he added.

Meanwhile, several photos from the celebrations capture Hardik cherishing the moment of victory with Mahieka. She was spotted joining him on the field right after the victory and wrapping him in a warm hug. Mahieka was also seen planting a peck on Hardik’s cheek as they celebrated the special moment together. The couple then strolled across the field hand in hand, soaking in the celebratory atmosphere together.