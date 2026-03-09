Mahieka Sharma kisses Hardik Pandya in the ground after India's T20 World Cup win, all-rounder thanks 'lucky charm'
On Sunday, after the Indian cricket team won the 2026 T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya opened up about the support he received from girlfriend Maheika Sharma.
Amid the roaring cheers and confetti-filled celebrations, Hardik Pandya had a romantic moment that stole the spotlight after India’s T20 World Cup triumph. Hardik celebrated the big win with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma right on the field. Mahieka was seen rushing to him with a hug and a sweet peck on his cheek. An elated Hardik later gushed over her, calling her his “lucky charm”.
Hardik Pandya calls Mahieka his lucky charm
India became the first team to defend its T20 World Cup crown, with Hardik playing a vital role in both campaigns. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday to win the T20 World Cup for the third time.
Speaking to the host broadcaster after the triumph in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Hardik opened up about the support he has got from his girlfriend, Maheika, saying that ever since she came into his life, he has been winning nonstop.
“This is the victory I have always lived for. This is why I have played cricket. I want to win trophies. I want to win as many trophies as I can. In 2024, I had said that whatever trophies I play for, I will win. And I believe that. This trophy is a validation of that,” said Hardik.
“There is a lot of hard work. There is not only talk, but there is a lot of hard work. Work hard, stay silent, be a good person. Since Maheika has come into my life, I have only been winning,” he added.
Meanwhile, several photos from the celebrations capture Hardik cherishing the moment of victory with Mahieka. She was spotted joining him on the field right after the victory and wrapping him in a warm hug. Mahieka was also seen planting a peck on Hardik’s cheek as they celebrated the special moment together. The couple then strolled across the field hand in hand, soaking in the celebratory atmosphere together.
Later, Mahieka took to Instagram Stories to give a special shoutout to Hardik, sharing a picture of him posing proudly on the field after the big win. Along with the photo, she wrote, “the man, the myth, the legend” along with a crown and Indian flag emoji.
About Hardik Pandya and Mahieka’s love story
Hardik began dating Mahieka, a 25-year-old model and actor, in 2025. Earlier this year, on her birthday, the cricketer made it official with a sweet birthday post for her on his Instagram. Mahieka has been seen accompanying Hardik to games throughout the World Cup tournament.
Hardik was previously married to actor Natasa Stankovic. The two married in 2020, but parted ways in 2024. Their divorce was finalised later that year. The two continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.