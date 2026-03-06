Mahieka Sharma is speechless as Hardik Pandya's son schools him for getting out to rash shot in T20 WC Semi Final. Watch

The Indian cricket team scripted history on Thursday as they narrowly beat England in the T20 World Cup semi-final, booking a place in the final against New Zealand this Sunday. The semi-final, played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, was watched live by a crowd of over 30,000, including several Bollywood stars. Among the attendees was Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend, actor Mahieka Sharma, who accompanied the all-rounder’s young son, Agastya. Mahieka Sharma and Agastya watch the game (L), Hardik Pandya in action (R).

Agastya gets angry at Hardik Pandya But more than their equation, what caught fans’ attention was Agastya’s angry reaction to Hardik getting out during India’s innings, and how Mahieka was caught speechless in that moment.

India batted first in the semi-final after England captain Harry Brook opted to field first. Sanju Samson’s 89 helped India look for a big total on a flat track when Hardik arrived on the crease. The all-rounder took time to find his groove, but eventually clobbered two sixes to take India past 250. However, Hardik got out in the final over, after attempting to sneak an extra run and getting caught outside his crease. Even as Hardik was run out, commentators questioned his choice of shot, something that even Agastya was not seemingly happy about.

As Hardik walked back to the pavilion, Agastya called out to him a few times before Mahieka got his attention. The child then admonished his father for playing a flick shot, asking animatedly and angrily about his shot selection. Mahieka, standing next to him, seemed befuddled. The scene was caught in the live broadcast, and later shared widely on social media. “When Hardik Pandya got out his son was angry on him,” one person quipped on Twitter. In the end, Hardik redeemed himself during England's innings, by delivering a clinical 19th over, taking Sam Curran's wicket, and setting India up for a memorable win.