Mahieka Sharma is speechless as Hardik Pandya's son schools him for getting out to rash shot in T20 WC Semi Final. Watch
Agastya, Hardik Pandya's son, seemed angry at his father's shot selection in the T20 World Cup semi final against England.
The Indian cricket team scripted history on Thursday as they narrowly beat England in the T20 World Cup semi-final, booking a place in the final against New Zealand this Sunday. The semi-final, played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, was watched live by a crowd of over 30,000, including several Bollywood stars. Among the attendees was Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend, actor Mahieka Sharma, who accompanied the all-rounder’s young son, Agastya.
Agastya gets angry at Hardik Pandya
But more than their equation, what caught fans’ attention was Agastya’s angry reaction to Hardik getting out during India’s innings, and how Mahieka was caught speechless in that moment.
India batted first in the semi-final after England captain Harry Brook opted to field first. Sanju Samson’s 89 helped India look for a big total on a flat track when Hardik arrived on the crease. The all-rounder took time to find his groove, but eventually clobbered two sixes to take India past 250. However, Hardik got out in the final over, after attempting to sneak an extra run and getting caught outside his crease. Even as Hardik was run out, commentators questioned his choice of shot, something that even Agastya was not seemingly happy about.
As Hardik walked back to the pavilion, Agastya called out to him a few times before Mahieka got his attention. The child then admonished his father for playing a flick shot, asking animatedly and angrily about his shot selection. Mahieka, standing next to him, seemed befuddled. The scene was caught in the live broadcast, and later shared widely on social media. “When Hardik Pandya got out his son was angry on him,” one person quipped on Twitter. In the end, Hardik redeemed himself during England's innings, by delivering a clinical 19th over, taking Sam Curran's wicket, and setting India up for a memorable win.
Hardik Pandya and Mahieka’s love story
Agastya is the son of Hardik and his ex-wife, actor Natasa Stankovic. The two married in 2020, but parted ways in 2024. Their divorce was finalised later that year. The two continue to co-parent Agastya. Hardik began dating Mahieka, a 25-year-old model and actor, in 2025. Earlier this year, on her birthday, the cricketer made it official with a sweet birthday post for her on his Instagram. Mahieka has been seen accompanying Hardik to games throughout the ongoing World Cup. India will now play New Zealand in the final on Sunday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
