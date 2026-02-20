Hardik Pandya showered girlfriend Mahieka Sharma with flowers, gave her 25 surprises on 25th birthday. See pics

Among the many highlights of the evening were the thoughtful gifts curated by Hardik. In one photo, he is seen holding two large bouquets of roses, while Mahieka proudly showed off a pair of stylish new heels gifted by him. She also shared a candid moment from later in the evening — a cosy photograph of Hardik lying on a bed with a soft toy tucked under his head. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “having the best birthday and enjoying every single one of my 25 surprises thanks to this trooper <3.”

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Mahieka offered fans an inside glimpse into the celebrations. Dressed in a soft pink outfit, she was seen cutting not one but two towering cakes that perfectly complemented her look. Hardik stood by her side throughout the celebration, cheering her on as friends and family gathered around.

Model Mahieka Sharma rang in her 25th birthday on 19 February in style, celebrating the milestone with an intimate yet lavish bash organised by her partner, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya . The evening was packed with sweet gestures and romantic moments, and, as Mahieka revealed, Hardik had planned 25 special surprises for her big day.

Hardik, too, posted a romantic video of the couple watching fireworks together, holding hands and taking in the view. Sharing the clip, he penned a heartfelt note: “Happy birthday my princess. Thank you for coming in this world 25 years ago. You are the most amazing person I know. I love you.” Responding to his message, Mahieka commented, “you’re my best gift this year,” followed by pleading face, growing heart and evil eye amulet emojis.

About Mahieka Sharma and Hardik Pandya In October last year, Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka just a few weeks after rumours about them dating began circulating. The cricketer shared romantic photos from their holiday together, creating a frenzy on social media. Recently, they also attended the United in Triumph event in Mumbai and posed for photographs holding hands. They twinned in black for the occasion. While there were rumours of the two already being engaged, Mahieka quashed the speculation with a post on social media.

Prior to this, Hardik was married to actor Natasa Stankovic. The couple married in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and welcomed their son, Agastya, on 30 July the same year. They parted ways after four years of marriage.