Hardik Pandya showered girlfriend Mahieka Sharma with flowers, gave her 25 surprises on 25th birthday. See pics
Hardik Pandya celebrated Mahieka Sharma's 25th birthday with a lavish party, featuring romantic gestures and multiple surprises.
Model Mahieka Sharma rang in her 25th birthday on 19 February in style, celebrating the milestone with an intimate yet lavish bash organised by her partner, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The evening was packed with sweet gestures and romantic moments, and, as Mahieka revealed, Hardik had planned 25 special surprises for her big day.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, Mahieka offered fans an inside glimpse into the celebrations. Dressed in a soft pink outfit, she was seen cutting not one but two towering cakes that perfectly complemented her look. Hardik stood by her side throughout the celebration, cheering her on as friends and family gathered around.
Inside Mahieka Sharma’s birthday bash with 25 surprises
Among the many highlights of the evening were the thoughtful gifts curated by Hardik. In one photo, he is seen holding two large bouquets of roses, while Mahieka proudly showed off a pair of stylish new heels gifted by him. She also shared a candid moment from later in the evening — a cosy photograph of Hardik lying on a bed with a soft toy tucked under his head. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “having the best birthday and enjoying every single one of my 25 surprises thanks to this trooper <3.”
Hardik, too, posted a romantic video of the couple watching fireworks together, holding hands and taking in the view. Sharing the clip, he penned a heartfelt note: “Happy birthday my princess. Thank you for coming in this world 25 years ago. You are the most amazing person I know. I love you.” Responding to his message, Mahieka commented, “you’re my best gift this year,” followed by pleading face, growing heart and evil eye amulet emojis.
About Mahieka Sharma and Hardik Pandya
In October last year, Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka just a few weeks after rumours about them dating began circulating. The cricketer shared romantic photos from their holiday together, creating a frenzy on social media. Recently, they also attended the United in Triumph event in Mumbai and posed for photographs holding hands. They twinned in black for the occasion. While there were rumours of the two already being engaged, Mahieka quashed the speculation with a post on social media.
Prior to this, Hardik was married to actor Natasa Stankovic. The couple married in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and welcomed their son, Agastya, on 30 July the same year. They parted ways after four years of marriage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.