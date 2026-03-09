Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma cheer for Team India after T20 World Cup win: ‘Phenomenal victory’

Cheers and celebrations swept across the nation as the Men in Blue lifted their second consecutive and third overall T20 World Cup trophy in style on Sunday. India crushed New Zealand by 96 runs in the high-stakes final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, scripting history by becoming the first team to successfully defend the men’s T20 World Cup title. As the country erupted in pride, Bollywood’s stars joined the party online with Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Akshay Kumar leading the applause. India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Celebs react to India winning T20 World Cup Soon after the victory, several celebrities took to social media to express their excitement and joy, cheering for Team India and congratulating the players on the big win. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to write, “What a comprehensive victory!! Well done to our men in blue!!! You guys are champions and watching you on the field has made us all very proud. Take a bow. Jai Hind!”. Akshay Kumar shared a GIF of his dance from his upcoming film Bhoot Bangla and wrote, “har ghar ka maholol (Scene at every household) Congratulations on bringing the World Cup home, Team India.”

Anil Kapoor’s congratulatory post came with a playful swipe at New Zealand, as he was seen relishing a plate of ‘kiwi’ in a cheeky celebratory moment. The caption of his Instagram post read, “Aaj kiwi thodi zyada hi meethi lag rahi hai (Today, the kiwi tastes a little sweeter than usual)! Congratulations to our Indian team you never fail to make us proud.” Anushka Sharma also extended her congratulations to the team with a special shoutout on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to this brilliant team for this phenomenal victory !! Back to back World Cup wins (clapping, blue heart and Indian flag emojis).” Sunny Deol tweeted, “The GABRUS of Team India!!! You have WON IT!!! #Champions you have made Hindustan Proud!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🙌🏽 Congratulations #TeamIndia for back to back World Cup wins, you truly played like GABRUS- No Fear, All heart! Special applause to @Jaspritbumrah93, @IamSanjuSamson, @ishankishan51 @akshar2026 @abhisheksharma_4 @IamShivamDube for your incredible performances. Hindustan Zindabad!!!”

Abhishek Bachchan posted on X, sharing, “INDIAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!! CHAMPIONS!!!” Ajay Devgn also celebrated the win by sharing, “My throat is gone from all the shouting, but my smile isn't going anywhere all week! #TeamIndia you have made billions of hearts beat with pride tonight! CHAMPIONS once again!” On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “The Ahmedabad jinx has been broken! The worthy winners have written the history all over again! All three winning captains of T20 World Cup are present today! MSD, Ro and SKY! 🇮🇳 #WorldCup2026.” Vicky Kaushal cheered for the team by writing, “World Champions baby! Pure dominance. Pure class. Well done team India.” Actor Anupam Kher shared a video of the final ball of the match and wrote on X, "INDIIIIIIAAAAAAA ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Jai Hind!” Praising the Men in Blue, Jr NTR wrote, "This is how our Men in Blue showed up with calm, composure and dominance throughout the tournament … and brought the trophy home again and created history… Congratulations Team India. The nation will sleep well tonight." Sidharth Malhotra also praised Team India for their spectacular win against New Zealand. Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra and Wamiqa Gabbi also showered love on the team, celebrating the victory. Mahesh Babu also posted on X, “What was that!!! A magnificent testimony to Team India’s dominance unleashing full beast mode to bring it home for 1.4 billion hearts…Exemplary performances from Samson, Abhishek, Ishan, Dube , Bumrah, Axar and everyone who made this unforgettable…. Congratulations Team India… History keeps turning its pages with glory for the nation.”