Home / Fashion and Trends / Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi-based fashion designer Manish Tripathi designs khadi face mask to fight COVID-19

Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi-based fashion designer Manish Tripathi designs khadi face mask to fight COVID-19

“I am preparing these masks for the people who can’t afford to buy masks. Then I will try selling them online and whatever amount is collected will be contributed to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus,” Manish said.

Apr 13, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Manish Tripathi is preparing masks using cotton and khadi fabrics to distribute among the needy people.
In light of the coronavirus outbreak that has infected over 8000 people in India, most of the states have mandated the public to wear masks at public places to prevent infection from the coronavirus. And to ensure that there are enough masks to go all around, a Delhi based fashion designer has come up with a unique idea of producing designer masks for the people.

Manish Tripathi is preparing masks using cotton and khadi fabrics to distribute among the needy people.

“I am preparing these masks for the people who can’t afford to buy masks. Then I will try selling them online and whatever amount is collected will be contributed to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus,” he said.

“The employees, who could not go to their homes after lockdown, are now helping produce masks. These are washable ones and can be reused,” added Tripathi. 

Early on Monday morning Manish tweeted pictures of himself distributing the masks from his Twitter handle with the text, “In this tough times,as responsible citizen its our duty to stay safe & keep others also protected. Will continue to distribute these handmade cotton reusable masks to the ones who cant afford it. My prayers for all.”

Manish has received a lot of praise on social media for his noble efforts.

(With inputs from ANI. )

