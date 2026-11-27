Indian weddings are not just a one-day affair. From different rituals and functions, every occasion brings its own atmosphere, aesthetic and also a different jewellery approach. A wedding wardrobe comes alive through little details. The idea should not be to follow a set of fixed rules but to find pieces that feel right for the occasion and, most importantly, for the person wearing it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vaibhav Karnavat, founder and CEO at House of Quadri, shared a wedding jewellery guide worth considering.

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Mehendi

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Mehendi is where it starts. It is an opportunity to step away from traditional bridal jewellery and opt for more colour; choosing colour stones or colour diamonds can be a good option. This is the time to experiment more with playful designs. “Statement earrings or a delicate necklace would be the best option,” said Karnavat. Jewellery should be more expressive than being elaborate.

Jewellery should be more expressive than being elaborate.

Haldi ceremony

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{{^usCountry}} The haldi ceremony is typically a daytime celebration. According to Karnavat, yellow dominates here, and floral details also take the centre stage. Jewellery here can be minimal and comfortable. Karnavat recommends stack earrings, drop earrings or solitaire studs as great options. Delicate pendants and statement rings can further bring the look together, adding just the right amount of detail. Sangeet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The haldi ceremony is typically a daytime celebration. According to Karnavat, yellow dominates here, and floral details also take the centre stage. Jewellery here can be minimal and comfortable. Karnavat recommends stack earrings, drop earrings or solitaire studs as great options. Delicate pendants and statement rings can further bring the look together, adding just the right amount of detail. Sangeet {{/usCountry}}

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The sangeet is the perfect occasion to embrace drama , both in your outfit and your jewellery. Sangeet calls for a more statement-led approach. Bold earrings, cocktail rings, layered necklaces and diamond accents can add interest to the look.

Wedding ceremony

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According to Karnavat, the wedding ceremony is the most meaningful occasion and is the most traditional part of the celebrations. It calls for jewellery with a stronger presence. Diamond necklaces, layering,statement earrings, colour stone pieces and heirloom inspired jewellery is the right way to go. The wedding day is also an opportunity to bring the past and present together through jewellery. Traditional pieces with sentimental value, paired with contemporary design that makes you look and feel your own.

Traditional pieces with sentimental value, paired with contemporary design that makes you look and feel your own.

Reception

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Reception gives a room to reinterpret bridal styling. There is an opportunity to move more towards contemporary and modern jewellery. “Beautiful drop earrings, statement cuffs , diamond bracelets and cocktail rings can create a memorable look. A diamond statement necklace, perhaps with touches of coloured stones, can add another dimension to the entire look,” said Karnavat.