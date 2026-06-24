From kitchen staple to lip essential: Try these 7 ghee lip balms for chapped lips

Before lip masks, overnight treatments, and lip oils jammed our dressers, there was one kitchen ingredient that our mommies and grannies used to reach out for cracked lips- Ghee. Warm, golden, and always within reach, it sat quietly on our kitchen shelves and, along with being dabbed on our rotis and paranthas, dabbing some on our lips before bed was a ritual to wake up to softer and suppler lips.

Lip balms with ghee: The nostalgic taste now in a lip balm(AI Generated)

With technological advancements and us always in go-to mode, traditional lip emollients are now available as ghee lip balms. The same goodness of ghee blended with essential oils and modern skincare now resolves all our lip care issues. And in case you have been wondering how to add that nostalgic ghee to your lips, here are 7 ghee-infused lip balms for you to try. All 7 of these have been picked based on their ratings on Amazon.

Benefits of using a ghee lip balm

Using a ghee lip balm offers several benefits that can enhance lip health and overall comfort. Here are some of the advantages:

Deep moisturisation: Ghee contains fatty acids that can help soften and hydrate dry, chapped lips.

Barrier protection: It forms a light protective layer that may reduce moisture loss from wind, dry air, or air conditioning.

Soothing effect: Ghee can feel calming on irritated or cracked lips and may improve comfort while healing.

Rich in fat-soluble vitamins: Ghee naturally contains small amounts of vitamins such as A, D, E, and K, which support skin health.

Natural ingredient: Many people prefer ghee-based balms because they contain fewer synthetic ingredients than some conventional lip products.

Soft, smooth lips: Regular use can improve lip texture and reduce flakiness.

Best time to use it

Before bed, as an overnight lip treatment.

During winter or in dry climates.

Before applying lipstick to create a smoother base.

7 Ghee lip balms worth trying

1.

Nat Habit Lip Balm Fresh Beetroot Squalane 8gm Lip Butter Wi...

Nat Habit Lip Balm is loved by customers for its nourishing feel and natural ingredients. Many users say it helps keep lips soft and moisturised throughout the day without feeling sticky or heavy. The balm glides on smoothly and gives comfort to dry, chapped lips. Customers also appreciate its gentle formulation and everyday usability. Whether used during harsh winters or as a daily lip care essential, this lip balm offers lasting hydration and a naturally healthy look for your lips.

Read More

2.

SoulTree Ayurvedic Lip Balm - Calendula & Honey with Organic...

{{^usCountry}} SoulTree Ayurvedic Lip Balm combines traditional Ayurvedic ingredients with daily lip care. Customers often appreciate its rich texture and moisturising benefits, which help soothe dry, cracked lips. The balm spreads evenly and leaves lips feeling soft and comfortable for hours. Many users enjoy its natural formulation and gentle care, making it suitable for everyday use. It is a popular choice among those seeking a lip balm that nourishes, hydrates, and protects while embracing the benefits of Ayurvedic ingredients. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SoulTree Ayurvedic Lip Balm combines traditional Ayurvedic ingredients with daily lip care. Customers often appreciate its rich texture and moisturising benefits, which help soothe dry, cracked lips. The balm spreads evenly and leaves lips feeling soft and comfortable for hours. Many users enjoy its natural formulation and gentle care, making it suitable for everyday use. It is a popular choice among those seeking a lip balm that nourishes, hydrates, and protects while embracing the benefits of Ayurvedic ingredients. {{/usCountry}}

3.

Blue Nectar Shubhr Orange Lip Balm & Gloss with Ghee And Nat...

Blue Nectar Shubhr Orange Lip Balm is appreciated for its refreshing citrus-inspired experience and moisturising care. Customers frequently mention that it helps reduce dryness and leaves lips feeling smooth and supple. Its lightweight texture makes it comfortable for regular application throughout the day. Users also enjoy the pleasant orange notes and nourishing feel. Designed to provide hydration and everyday protection, this lip balm keeps lips soft and healthy-lookingwhile offering a naturally refreshing touch with every application.

4.

Shankara Gheesutrā Strawberry Lip Butter, Ayurvedic Lip Balm...

Shankara Gheesutrā Strawberry Lip Butter delivers rich nourishment with the goodness of ghee-inspired care and a delightful strawberry experience. Customers often praise its buttery texture that melts smoothly onto the lips and helps lock in moisture. Many users report softer lips with regular use and appreciate its comforting feel during dry weather. The formula provides long-lasting hydration without excessive greasiness. Ideal for daily lip care, it leaves lips feeling nourished, smooth, and naturally cared for throughout the day.

5.

Barva Lip Balm, Made with Clarified Butter, Heals Dry Chappe...

Barva Lip Balm is a simple and effective lip care solution loved by customers for its moisturising performance. Users often mention that it helps soothe dry lips and provides lasting comfort without feeling overly heavy. The balm applies smoothly and supports soft, healthy-looking lips with regular use. Many customers appreciate its easy-to-carry format and everyday convenience. Whether used at home, work, or on the go, Barva Lip Balm helps keep lips hydrated, protected, and comfortable in changing weather conditions.

6.

Vedimatic Khadi Herbal Lip Balm Fresh Beetroot & Rose Crush ...

Khadi Herbal Lip Balm is valued by customers who prefer herbal-inspired lip care. Many users say it helps nourish and moisturise the lips while providing a smooth, comfortable application. Its gentle formula is often appreciated for daily use, especially during dry seasons. Customers also enjoy the natural feel and moisturising benefits that help reduce roughness and dryness. Designed to support healthy-looking lips, this lip balm offers a blend of hydration, comfort, and herbal goodness for everyday lip care.

Kaumudi Handmade & 100% Natural 3-in-1 Lip Balm is appreciated for its multipurpose approach to lip care. Customers often highlight its natural ingredients and moisturising properties that help keep lips soft and nourished. The balm applies easily and comforts dry lips while maintaining a smooth appearance. Many users enjoy its handmade formulation and clean ingredient profile. Suitable for daily use, it offers hydration, nourishment, and protection in one convenient product, making it a reliable companion for healthy-looking lips.

Similar articles for you

6 shades of pink! Must-have lipstick shades for every vanity collection

Confused between choosing a gel or a cream moisturiser? Here is what you need to know

Face mist has become my staple summer BFF, and I cannot step out without it now; My 7 personal favourites

FAQ for ghee lip balms Why is ghee used in lip balms? Ghee is known for its moisturizing and nourishing properties. It helps support the skin barrier and keeps lips feeling soft and hydrated.

Is ghee lip balm suitable for dry and chapped lips? Yes, ghee lip balms are commonly used to help soothe and moisturize dry, rough, or chapped lips.

Is ghee lip balm suitable for all seasons? Yes, it can be used year-round to help protect lips from dryness caused by weather changes, air conditioning, or environmental factors.

Can ghee lip balm be used overnight? Yes, many people apply a thicker layer before bedtime to help keep lips moisturized overnight.

Is ghee lip balm suitable for sensitive lips? Many ghee lip balms are made with gentle ingredients, but individuals with sensitivities should review the ingredient list before use.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON