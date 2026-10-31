From light sarees to minimal kurta sets: Here’s how to put together an effortless look for a family puja

Dressing for a family puja is often about finding the right balance between looking festive and feeling comfortable. The occasion calls for something traditional, but that does not necessarily mean heavy embroidery, elaborate jewellery or a heavily layered outfit. The idea is to look put together without appearing overdressed. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Arpita Sulakshana, fashion designer, New Delhi, shared a quick guide on how to dress up for family puja.

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Consider a lightweight kurta

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“Lightweight Indian wear works particularly well for these occasions,” said Sulakshana. A Chanderi silk suit, a hand-painted kurta set or a simple co-ord in a festive colour can strike the right note. Fabrics such as Chanderi, cotton silk and organza lend themselves beautifully to daytime gatherings, offering a dressed-up feel without the weight of occasion wear. They also allow the outfit to remain wearable beyond the puja itself.

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Lightweight Indian wear works particularly well for these occasions.

Colour is the key

{{^usCountry}} According to Sulakshana, colour can make a considerable difference. Shades of red, maroon, rust, mustard, green and pink have a natural festive appeal, while softer tones such as ivory, powder blue and pastel yellow can work well for morning ceremonies. Rather than relying on heavy embellishment, one can let the colour, fabric or a distinctive detail do the work. A hand-painted motif, a finely embroidered neckline or an interesting dupatta can give a simple outfit enough character. Styling is important {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Sulakshana, colour can make a considerable difference. Shades of red, maroon, rust, mustard, green and pink have a natural festive appeal, while softer tones such as ivory, powder blue and pastel yellow can work well for morning ceremonies. Rather than relying on heavy embellishment, one can let the colour, fabric or a distinctive detail do the work. A hand-painted motif, a finely embroidered neckline or an interesting dupatta can give a simple outfit enough character. Styling is important {{/usCountry}}

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The styling, too, should remain uncomplicated. “A pair of juttis or understated sandals, small jhumkas, delicate bangles and a neat hairstyle are often enough to complete the look,” advised Sulakshana. For a more contemporary approach, a traditional kurta can be paired with straight trousers, while a coordinated set offers an easy, polished alternative. The key is to choose one element that stands out and keep the rest restrained.

For a more contemporary approach, a traditional kurta can be paired with straight trousers.

Consider the occasion

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According to Sulakshana, it is also worth considering the nature of the gathering. A puja at home usually involves sitting on the floor, moving around and spending time with family, so comfort and ease of movement matter as much as appearance. Breathable fabrics, manageable dupattas and silhouettes that do not require constant adjustment make the experience more enjoyable.

“Festive dressing need not always be about making a grand statement. Sometimes, the most appropriate choice is an outfit that feels personal, reflects the spirit of the occasion and allows the wearer to participate comfortably in the rituals,” said Sulakshana. For a family puja, understated Indian wear with thoughtful details can be just as impactful as a more elaborate ensemble.

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