From modern anarkali to brassy lehengas: Top bridal wear trends for 2023

Wedding days are among the most important and memorable events in a person's life, and brides often spend months searching for the perfect dress to wear on their special day. With each passing year, new trends emerge in the world of bridal wear, offering brides a wide range of styles and options to choose from. An Indian bride has the opportunity of putting together sets of truly diverse wedding attires due to the multiple events involved in a typical Indian wedding.

Today's brides are bold, elegant and experimental. A lot of different patterns with bold skin show are seen. Vibrant colours, embroideries, and modern silhouettes are trending. Modern brides are often looking for ways to showcase their personalities in their wedding attires and this results in a lot of different Indian-style wedding dresses. (Also read: Bridal makeup trends to look out for this year )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Ankita Lath, Fashion Designer, suggested emerging trends in bridal wear that you must know about.

1. Modern cocktail gowns

Bold and structured cocktail gowns with traditional patterned embroideries are trending. (Instagram)

Lehengas and saris have been a classic in an Indian wedding setup, but today's brides dress to reflect their personalities. Bold and structured cocktail gowns with traditional patterned embroideries are trending and depict that today's brides are open to experiment and want to dress in a certain way on their big day. More contemporary styles like jumpsuits, capes, cocktail gowns and cropped lehengas are seen in fashion. Breaking the conventional norms, the brides want to take a step ahead in fashion and set a new definition for Indian weddings.

2. Brassy bridal lehengas

A bright and fresh colour palette is coming into play and brides look happy and fresh in them. (Instagram)

Red has been the predominant colour for bridal attires, but modern brides have adopted a wide variety of colours and styles. A wide range of colours except for shades of red are seen on Indian brides which proves the fact that an Indian bride can look stunning in any colour. A bright and fresh colour palette is coming into play and brides look happy and fresh in them. Pastels are also taking over as with many events in a particular wedding, the bride wants to cover most of the colour palettes.

3. Classy Anarkali gowns

Anarkali gowns are a type of traditional Indian dress that have become increasingly popular for weddings. (Instagram)

Keeping close to her traditions and culture, the modern Indian bride experiments with her anarkalis and converts them into brassy and sexy gowns. Anarkalis made out of bananasi and other Indian textiles are made in interesting western silhouettes which hold onto the cultural stories giving them a modern twist. Pulling out an old traditional sari from “the grandmother`s closet” and converting them into a modern gown, is something new and interesting that today's brides are doing.

4. The classic red lehenga

With an ethereal and surreal look that it creates, a red lehenga always stands out. (Instagram)

No matter what comes and goes, a classic red bridal lehenga will never go out of fashion and an Indian bride would always have a red lehenga as an option for her big day. It is a symbol of prosperity, passion, and new beginnings. In Hindu, it also represents Durga, the Hindu goddess of feminine power and new beginnings. With an ethereal and surreal look that it creates, a red lehenga always stands out and is the charm and pride of an Indian wedding.

