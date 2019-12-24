Modern brides are looking for individuality: Anamika Khanna on the major shift in bridal wear

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 17:42 IST

From just following their folks’ choices to finding individuality, brides and the bridal wears section that seen a major shift, feels veteran designer Anamika Khanna.

“There’s a huge and interesting shift. There was a time were brides were told by their folks what to wear. But today, they know what they want, they have a mind of their own. They have done their homework. They are independent, well travelled, educated and know who they want to be. This is one day when in their blender they get to use craft and zardozi and hardwork and realise every dream. That’s a big shift,” said Khanna.

“Not every bride today is necessarily running after bling. Of course, there are some traditions that don’t change. For instance: wedding day in India is a traditional custom and the brides want to wear a traditional lehenga. But they are getting really individual. They want to realize their dreams and be the most beautiful bride in the whole world,” she added.

Khanna, who has become a global face and was one of the first Indian designers to have an international label, Anamika, says being in the fashion industry makes one “evolve every few months, every few hours”.

“You reinvent yourself, you find a new space and I feel as become much more confident than what I used to be personally,” she said on the sidelines of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour recently help in the national capital.

The Kolkata-based designer says her journey in the industry has taught her “to respect people’s craft and tradition, to respect people’s sentiments, respect who they are with, come from and what they think about what is important.”

Khanna, who will soon be launching menswear, reveals: “I’m a simple dresser. I’m not like this colourful, vivacious energetic dresser. I’m very subtle and the minute I’m pushed out of that space, I feel uncomfortable. For example, if you put a really dark lip on me, I’m uncomfortable and that’s when I realized that this is my personal style. I am a quite dresser”.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter