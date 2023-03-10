From retinol to ceramides: Upgrade your skincare routine with these game-changing chemicals

Skincare - it's like giving your skin a daily dose of vitamins, minerals, and all things fabulous! And let's face it, we've all had those days where our skin just won't cooperate. Sometimes, it's just dryness or itchiness, but otherwise, it’s a pesky pimple that just won't go away, and these are just surface-level challenges! This is where skincare comes in - the right products and routine can help you tackle any skin problem that comes your way. But skincare isn't just about fixing problems, it's about prevention too. Taking care of your skin now can help prevent future damage and keep your skin looking youthful and radiant.

Plus, who doesn't want to be the envy of all their friends with glowing, healthy skin? So, don't skimp on the skincare routine. Whether it's a quick 5-minute routine or a luxurious 30-minute pamper session, your skin (and your future self) will thank you. Let's all strive to be the best versions of ourselves, starting with our skin and the tender, loving care that it deserves! (Also read: Beauty tips: Essential pre-makeup skincare routine to achieve a smooth and radiant look )

Dr Anjali Hooda, MBBS, MD, Expert from Colorbar Cosmetics, shared with HT Lifestyle, the essential chemicals you must include in your skincare routine for healthy and youthful-looking skin.

1. Ceramides: The skin saviour

Ceramides are the knights in shining armour for your skin! These naturally occurring lipids protect your skin's barrier and keep it hydrated, preventing dryness, flakiness, and irritation. Not only that, but they also repair damaged skin cells and reduce inflammation, smoothing out those pesky fine lines and wrinkles. You can't go wrong with products that contain ceramides, like moisturizers and serums. Keep your skin smooth and happy by applying ceramides twice a day, preferably after a shower to lock in that extra moisture.

2. Retinol: The fountain of youth

Say goodbye to ageing with retinol, the superhero of skincare! This vitamin A derivative should be applied right before you call it a night, to boost collagen production, plump up your skin and, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Retinol also helps unclog pores, reducing the risk of pesky breakouts and acne.

3. AHA and BHA: The dynamic duo of exfoliation

AHA and BHA are a dynamic duo of exfoliation, that help remove dead skin cells from the surface of your skin. This powerful pair works wonders, smoothing out your skin's texture, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, improving your overall skin tone, and even reducing the appearance of acne and blackheads. Give your skin the gift of a weekly AHA or BHA treatment, and watch it transform into its best self! I suggest using your BHA in the morning and your AHA at night. They could also be used on alternate nights

Incorporating the superheroes into your skincare routine:

When it comes to these skincare superheroes, it's best to take it slow and steady. Start with one product, like a ceramide-rich moisturizer, and gradually add in the others as your skin adjusts. Don't forget to choose products that are formulated for your skin type and concerns! With consistent use, these ingredients can work their magic, protecting your skin from damage, preventing premature ageing, and maintaining a youthful appearance!

