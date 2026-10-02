From statement earrings to layered necklaces, celebrity jewellery trends to recreate this festive season

As we enter the festive season, jewellery is going to play a much bigger role in defining how people dress. The exciting part is how celebrities are making traditional jewellery feel more contemporary by experimenting with scale, colour and styling rather than wearing it in a conventional way. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Leshna Shah, founder of Irasva Fine Jewellery, shared tips and tricks on how you can recreate celebrity jewellery looks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Looking to refresh your accessory collection? These jewellery trends are worth keeping an eye on

Minimal jewellery trend

“One trend I see continuing strongly is statement earrings paired with minimal jewellery elsewhere,” said Leshna. She highlighted that Alia Bhatt has shown how a strong pair of earrings can completely transform a festive look. Her recent Ganesh Chaturthi look, featuring oversized polki earrings with an ice-blue ensemble, is a beautiful example of traditional jewellery being styled in a fresh, modern way. Deepika Padukone has also consistently used shoulder-grazing earrings to create impact, often allowing the earrings to become the hero of the look.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Layering is trending

{{^usCountry}} Layering is another trend becoming increasingly personal. Instead of wearing a complete jewellery set, people are mixing necklaces, rings and bangles in different proportions. Deepika’s layered necklaces, chokers and stacked rings show how maximalism can still feel considered when every piece has a purpose. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Layering is another trend becoming increasingly personal. Instead of wearing a complete jewellery set, people are mixing necklaces, rings and bangles in different proportions. Deepika’s layered necklaces, chokers and stacked rings show how maximalism can still feel considered when every piece has a purpose. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Coloured gemstones trend

“I also think coloured gemstones will have a strong moment this festive season,” highlighted Leshna. Janhvi Kapoor has demonstrated how emeralds and diamonds can create beautiful contrast against festive dressing rather than simply matching the outfit. Emeralds, sapphires and rubies bring colour and personality while retaining the elegance of fine jewellery.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Choker

“The modern choker is another silhouette I expect to see everywhere. Celebrities like Deepika, Alia and Karisma Kapoor have shown how a choker can work with everything from a sari to a lehenga, either as a standalone statement or layered with more delicate pieces,” highlighted Leshna.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Leshna, ultimately, the festive season is about recreating a celebrity look exactly. It is about taking inspiration from how they style jewellery and adapting it to your own personality. Whether it is one dramatic pair of earrings, a coloured gemstone or a carefully layered combination, jewellery today is less about following a formula and more about creating a look that feels distinctly your own.