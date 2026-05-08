From work meetings to weekend plans: Here’s how to style one bag multiple ways

If there is one thing years in the design industry quietly teach you, it’s this: restraint often creates the strongest statement. In a world that constantly nudges us toward more, there is a certain elegance in doing more with less. Nowhere is this philosophy more visible than in how we style our bags. The idea is not to own a different bag for every occasion, but to choose one thoughtfully designed piece that adapts, transforms, and evolves with your day. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Annika Saraf, co-founder and creative director at AKINNA, shared tips on how you can style the same one multiple ways.

Ways to style a structured bag in different ways.(Unsplash)

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​Also read | 5 bags every woman should have in her wardrobe: Classic tote to mini bags

Ways to style a structured top-handle bag

Here's how you can style a structured top-handle bag in different settings:

In a professional setting

A structured top-handle bag, for instance, is far more versatile than it appears at first glance. Carried by hand, it feels sharp, intentional, and perfectly in sync with a professional setting. It complements tailored silhouettes, crisp shirts, and clean lines, almost becoming an extension of that poised, put-together energy.

Carried by hand, it feels sharp, intentional, and perfectly in sync with a professional setting. (Unsplash)

For brunches

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{{^usCountry}} But as the day unfolds, so can the bag. Add a leather crossbody strap, and the same piece softens into something more relaxed. The shift is subtle yet powerful. Suddenly, it is hands-free, effortless, and ready to move with you through a faster, less structured environment. It holds onto its elegance but gains a certain ease, the kind you need when the day stretches beyond meetings into spontaneous plans. It goes perfectly well with your casual outfits, from denims to skirts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But as the day unfolds, so can the bag. Add a leather crossbody strap, and the same piece softens into something more relaxed. The shift is subtle yet powerful. Suddenly, it is hands-free, effortless, and ready to move with you through a faster, less structured environment. It holds onto its elegance but gains a certain ease, the kind you need when the day stretches beyond meetings into spontaneous plans. It goes perfectly well with your casual outfits, from denims to skirts. {{/usCountry}}

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Add a leather crossbody strap, and the same piece softens into something more relaxed. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} In a casual setting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a casual setting {{/usCountry}}

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Then comes the element that transforms it entirely: hardware. Metallic chains, in particular, have emerged as a defining styling detail. Swapping a leather strap for a chain instantly changes the mood. The bag feels more elevated, almost evening-ready. There is a quiet drama to it, a sense that the look has been considered, curated, and styled with intention. Whether worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody, the chain introduces a play of texture and light that draws attention without trying too hard. You can pair the bag with your dress or saree that you chose to wear for the evening. What is compelling is how these small adjustments create entirely different narratives.

The same bag that sat neatly beside you in a meeting now accompanies you to dinner, to a gallery, or to a late evening coffee. It adapts not by changing its identity, but by revealing different facets of it.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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