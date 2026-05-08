From work meetings to weekend plans: Here’s how to style one bag multiple ways
Bags are a fashion staple and can make a huge difference in your overall look. Here’s how you can style one bag in different ways.
If there is one thing years in the design industry quietly teach you, it’s this: restraint often creates the strongest statement. In a world that constantly nudges us toward more, there is a certain elegance in doing more with less. Nowhere is this philosophy more visible than in how we style our bags. The idea is not to own a different bag for every occasion, but to choose one thoughtfully designed piece that adapts, transforms, and evolves with your day. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Annika Saraf, co-founder and creative director at AKINNA, shared tips on how you can style the same one multiple ways.
Also read | 5 bags every woman should have in her wardrobe: Classic tote to mini bags
Ways to style a structured top-handle bag
Here's how you can style a structured top-handle bag in different settings:
In a professional setting
A structured top-handle bag, for instance, is far more versatile than it appears at first glance. Carried by hand, it feels sharp, intentional, and perfectly in sync with a professional setting. It complements tailored silhouettes, crisp shirts, and clean lines, almost becoming an extension of that poised, put-together energy.
For brunches
But as the day unfolds, so can the bag. Add a leather crossbody strap, and the same piece softens into something more relaxed. The shift is subtle yet powerful. Suddenly, it is hands-free, effortless, and ready to move with you through a faster, less structured environment. It holds onto its elegance but gains a certain ease, the kind you need when the day stretches beyond meetings into spontaneous plans. It goes perfectly well with your casual outfits, from denims to skirts.{{/usCountry}}
But as the day unfolds, so can the bag. Add a leather crossbody strap, and the same piece softens into something more relaxed. The shift is subtle yet powerful. Suddenly, it is hands-free, effortless, and ready to move with you through a faster, less structured environment. It holds onto its elegance but gains a certain ease, the kind you need when the day stretches beyond meetings into spontaneous plans. It goes perfectly well with your casual outfits, from denims to skirts.{{/usCountry}}
In a casual setting{{/usCountry}}
In a casual setting{{/usCountry}}
Then comes the element that transforms it entirely: hardware. Metallic chains, in particular, have emerged as a defining styling detail. Swapping a leather strap for a chain instantly changes the mood. The bag feels more elevated, almost evening-ready. There is a quiet drama to it, a sense that the look has been considered, curated, and styled with intention. Whether worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody, the chain introduces a play of texture and light that draws attention without trying too hard. You can pair the bag with your dress or saree that you chose to wear for the evening. What is compelling is how these small adjustments create entirely different narratives.
The same bag that sat neatly beside you in a meeting now accompanies you to dinner, to a gallery, or to a late evening coffee. It adapts not by changing its identity, but by revealing different facets of it.
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