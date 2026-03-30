Anushka Sharma steals spotlight at IPL 2026 in ₹18,300 floral top, simple blue denims: Here is how to copy her IPL look
If you're looking to recreate Anushka Sharma's effortless style from IPL 2026 opener (RCB vs SRH), here’s the breakdown of what she wore and how to pull it off.
While Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 69 and his signature flying kiss powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a 6-wicket victory on Saturday, it was Anushka Sharma who dominated the fashion scoreboard. Also read | Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli missing easy catch in RCB vs SRH IPL match has fans calling it ‘peak cinema’
Attending the IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28, the actor-producer proved that the most effective stadium style is often the most effortless. Her look centred on a delicate floral top balanced by structured, vintage-style denim – here is all you need to know about Anushka's high-fashion IPL style with a low-effort vibe.
What did Anushka Sharma wear for IPL 2026?
She wore a blouse from the French label Sezane. It featured a breezy floral print with ruffle detailing and was priced at $195 (approximately ₹18,292) on the brand's website.
Anushka paired the feminine top with Sandro Paris flared jeans in a relaxed bell-bottom style, which retails for approximately €215 (approximately ₹23,450). Keeping her look easy and grounded, she wore a simple layered pendant necklace, with her hair styled in soft, natural waves. Also read | Anushka Sharma serves major denim-on-denim fashion lessons as she poses with Virat Kohli and friends. See pics
How to copy Anushka Sharma's IPL style for less
The reason Anushka's IPL outfit worked was the nonchalance. By pairing a delicate blouse with casual, retro jeans, the look felt approachable rather than overdressed for a cricket stadium. But, you don’t need to spend more than ₹40,000 to get Anushka's off-duty cool aesthetic. The key is the high-low contrast: pairing something pretty or delicate with something casual or retro.
Look for similar ruffled floral tops with a small-scale floral print and a V-neck or ruffle collar, and skip skinny jeans for a vintage silhouette. Tuck the blouse in fully to highlight the jeans' high waist – you want high-waisted bell-bottoms or wide-leg flares in a medium-to-light wash to get Anushka's look. The jean's hem should almost hit the floor – pair them with small block heels or platform sneakers to elongate your legs like Anushka did.
Anushka is the queen of the 'no-makeup makeup look – so follow her lead and simply use a tinted moisturiser or a dewy primer for a glowy base, add a tinted lip balm in a peach or nude shade and style your hair in centre-parted soft waves for an 'I just woke up like this' look like Anushka's.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.