Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli missing easy catch in RCB vs SRH IPL match has fans calling it ‘peak cinema’
Anushka Sharma was seen in the stands cheering for her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli during RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 kicked off with an exciting opening clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While fans were eagerly watching the action unfold on the field, it was actor Anushka Sharma’s candid reaction from the stands that quickly stole the spotlight online. Several videos circulating on X showed Anushka bursting into laughter after Virat Kohli dropped what appeared to be a fairly straightforward catch during the match.
Anushka Sharma reacts as Virat Kohli misses catch
Virat, who is known as one of the safest and most efficient fielders in Indian cricket, had an unexpected moment on the field that left fans surprised. The incident took place in the 18th over, bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. SRH batter Aniket Verma miscued a shot on the third delivery, and Kohli came running in from long-on in an attempt to complete the catch. However, the ball slipped through his palms and landed on his thigh before falling to the ground. Virat himself appeared stunned by the miss, briefly reacting in disbelief.
As soon as the camera shifted to the stands, Anushka Sharma was seen laughing at the moment, and that instantly became a talking point on social media. Her reaction struck a chord with fans, many of whom found it both relatable and hilarious. The clip quickly surfaced online, with cricket and Bollywood fans alike sharing memes and jokes about the incident.
One of the users on X wrote, "Kohli dropping catch and his wife is laughing. Peak cinema." Another commented, "Anushka's laughing after kohli dropped a catch." A third wrote, "Even Anushka is laughing." The light-hearted moment added a fun off-field twist to the high-energy IPL opener.
Meanwhile, RCB also made a touching gesture ahead of their first IPL 2026 match by honouring the fans who lost their lives in the 2025 stampede. The franchise reserved 11 seats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as a tribute to those who died in the tragic incident. The emotional move was widely appreciated by fans online.
After lifting their maiden IPL title in 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have entered the new season as defending champions. Expectations are naturally high from the side, especially with Virat Kohli once again being one of the biggest attractions of the tournament.
About Anushka Sharma's work
Anushka Sharma is currently focused on raising her children, Vamika and Akaay. Both Anushka and Virat are now reportedly based in London. The actor has stayed away from films for quite some time now. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film failed to perform at the box office and also received largely negative reviews.
Anushka was also expected to make her comeback with Netflix’s Chakda Xpress, a biographical sports drama based on the life of Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. The film featured Anushka in the lead role and also starred Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen and Mahesh Thakur in key roles. Written by Abhishek Banerjee and directed by Prosit Roy, the film was announced with much anticipation. However, it is yet to see the light of day.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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