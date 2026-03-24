Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul celebrate daughter Evaarah's first birthday with animal-themed cakes; Anushka Sharma wishes baby

The last close-up photo showed Evaarah holding her father, Rahul's, finger as he stood behind her. They caption the post, "Happy 1st birthday, my jaana (white heart emoji). Thank you for choosing us. We love you beyond words and beyond worlds."

In the first photo, KL Rahul lifted Evaarah as Athiya looked at her, laughing. Behind them, the words on a balloon read, "Evaaru is one!" The next picture gave a glimpse of Evaarah's hand next to a cake. Athiya and Rahul also gave a glimpse of Evaarah's animal-themed cakes. The cakes were placed on a table next to cupcakes and bouquets of flowers.

Athiya Shetty and her husband-cricketer KL Rahul, celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Evaarah. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Athiya and Rahul shared a joint post giving a glimpse of a few photos as the toddler celebrated her special day with her parents.

Athiya's brother-actor Ahan Shetty also wished his niece and shared a photo with her. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he posted a picture as she sat on his lap. He wrote, "1 year already?!? Happy Birthday, my Evuuu (white heart emoji)."

Reacting to the post, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Sweet sweet baby (red heart, face with three hearts and nazar emojis." Ananya Panday wished, "Happy birthday, sweet angel." Masaba Gupta said, "My evaaru kuku cat." Mrunal Thakur commented, "Omgggg happy birthday munchkin." Sonakshi Sinha, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Patralekhaa posted red heart emojis. Ahan Shetty dropped white heart emojis.

About Athiya, KL Rahul's family Athiya tied the knot with Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at father-actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple later announced their pregnancy in November 2024 through an Instagram post and welcomed their first child, daughter Evaarah, in March.

Taking to Instagram, the couple later shared an adorable picture of themselves with their newborn and also revealed her name--Evaarah. "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ivaaraa ~ Gift of God," read the caption of their post.

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. Later, she was featured in films such as Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.