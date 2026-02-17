Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seek blessings of Premanand Ji Maharaj during spiritual visit to Vrindavan. See pic

On Tuesday morning, the couple reached Keli Kunj Ashram at around 5:30 am to seek blessings from the revered spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. They engaged in darshan and had a personal meeting with the spiritual guru at the ashram. The photos showed Anushka and Virat wearing traditional clothes; while Virat wore a dhoti-kurta, Anushka opted for a blue and white suit. The couple also wore tulsi malas around their necks and adorned tilaks on their foreheads as they participated in chants at the ashram.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma , along with her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli , was recently spotted leaving from Mumbai airport. Now, pictures of the couple from their visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj’s dham in Vrindavan have taken over the internet.

This is not the first time the couple have visited Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram. Pictures and videos from their earlier meeting also surfaced online, in which both were seen sitting right in front of the guru with their hands joined in reverence. During their interaction, Premanand Ji Maharaj spoke about a human’s ultimate goal of meeting their creator, either in this birth or the next. He said he is guiding his followers just as he is being guided by his own guru — it is all a long chain of guided individuals and their guides. Anushka was seen getting emotional and said, “Hum aapke hain (We are yours).”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli After dating for a brief period, Anushka and Virat tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family in Italy in December 2017. Three years after their marriage, the couple embraced parenthood when Anushka gave birth to their daughter, Vamika Kohli. In 2024, the couple welcomed their son, Akaay. They have refrained from sharing photos of their children and have even requested the paparazzi and media not to click pictures of them. They now spend most of their time in London and are rarely seen in India. The couple recently mesmerised everyone when they shot for a Dubai Tourism advertisement, flaunting their romance and chemistry.

Anushka Sharma’s work The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, the film failed to impress audiences and bombed at the box office. Since then, she has been away from the big screen but has gone on to produce films such as Bulbbul and Qala.

She was expected to make her comeback with Chakda Xpress, a biopic on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, but the film was shelved. Fans are still waiting to see the actor back on screen.