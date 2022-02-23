Gabriella Demetriades flaunts killer washboard abs in clay bralette, floral pant

Making us yearn for a tropical vacation instantly, South African model and designer Gabriella Demetriades set the Internet on fire with her smoking hot look at the beach in a clay bralette top with floral print trousers while flaunting killer washboard abs. The diva raises the hotness quotient when it comes to sizzling beachwear fashion and her latest pictures in a clay bralette top with floral print trousers are enough to back our claim.

Taking to her social media handle, Gabriella shared a glimpse of her exotic outing where she put her sartorial foot forward and set our screens on fire. The picture featured the diva donning a simple underwired bralette top that came in clay colour and with a plunging neckline along with adjustable straps to ooze oomph.

A hit for its simplicity, fit and sleek look, the bralette top was teamed with a pair of gold base trousers that sported multi-coloured floral prints all over. Completing her attire with a pair of white buckle footwear from Birkenstock, Gabriella accessorised her look with a hat.

Gabriella Demetriades enjoys beach outing (Instagram/gabriellademetriades)

Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss, Gabriella amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Posing in the backdrop of densely growing shrubs and palm trees, Gabriella simply captioned the picture, “good morning (sic)” and punctuated it with a green heart emoji.

The bralette top is credited to swimwear brand, Mikoh, that boasts of fashion-forward minis, breezy day dresses, sharp rompers, cosy comfy loungewear, mood-boosting co-ord sets, bikinis and ready-to-wear pieces for beaches, spa retreats and poolside outings. The clay bralette top originally costs $124 or ₹9,248.50 on the designer website.

Gabriella Demetriades' bralette top from Mikoh (shop.mikoh.com)

The floral trousers are is credited to Indian fashion label Saaksha & Kinni that boasts of bold prints, metal and stone embroidery techniques and love of Indian fabrics like chanderi. The satin floral print pants originally cost ₹40,000 on the designer website.

Gabriella Demetriades' floral pants from Saaksha & Kinni (saakshakinni.com)

Florals are a wardrobe mainstay and Gabriella Demetriades' latest sultry look is all the fashion inspiration we need to upgrade our summer closet asap.