Gabriella Demetriades flaunts killer washboard abs in clay bralette, floral pant

Gabriella Demetriades raises the hotness quotient when it comes to sizzling beachwear fashion and her latest pictures in a clay bralette top with floral print trousers are enough to back our claim | Check out its cost inside
Gabriella Demetriades flaunts killer washboard abs in clay bralette, floral pants (Instagram/gabriellademetriades)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 04:01 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Making us yearn for a tropical vacation instantly, South African model and designer Gabriella Demetriades set the Internet on fire with her smoking hot look at the beach in a clay bralette top with floral print trousers while flaunting killer washboard abs. The diva raises the hotness quotient when it comes to sizzling beachwear fashion and her latest pictures in a clay bralette top with floral print trousers are enough to back our claim.

Taking to her social media handle, Gabriella shared a glimpse of her exotic outing where she put her sartorial foot forward and set our screens on fire. The picture featured the diva donning a simple underwired bralette top that came in clay colour and with a plunging neckline along with adjustable straps to ooze oomph.

A hit for its simplicity, fit and sleek look, the bralette top was teamed with a pair of gold base trousers that sported multi-coloured floral prints all over. Completing her attire with a pair of white buckle footwear from Birkenstock, Gabriella accessorised her look with a hat.

 

Gabriella Demetriades enjoys beach outing  (Instagram/gabriellademetriades)
Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss, Gabriella amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Posing in the backdrop of densely growing shrubs and palm trees, Gabriella simply captioned the picture, “good morning (sic)” and punctuated it with a green heart emoji.

The bralette top is credited to swimwear brand, Mikoh, that boasts of fashion-forward minis, breezy day dresses, sharp rompers, cosy comfy loungewear, mood-boosting co-ord sets, bikinis and ready-to-wear pieces for beaches, spa retreats and poolside outings. The clay bralette top originally costs $124 or 9,248.50 on the designer website.

 

Gabriella Demetriades' bralette top from Mikoh  (shop.mikoh.com)

 

The floral trousers are is credited to Indian fashion label Saaksha & Kinni that boasts of bold prints, metal and stone embroidery techniques and love of Indian fabrics like chanderi. The satin floral print pants originally cost 40,000 on the designer website.

 

Gabriella Demetriades' floral pants from Saaksha & Kinni  (saakshakinni.com)

 

Florals are a wardrobe mainstay and Gabriella Demetriades' latest sultry look is all the fashion inspiration we need to upgrade our summer closet asap.

