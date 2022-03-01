Gabriella Demetriades slays the ultimate beach babe look in cut-out dress and nude bikini set

South African model and designer Gabriella Demetriades, who is dating Arjun Rampal, has been sharing snippets from her beach vacation on social media, making us yearn for an instant getaway. The 34-year-old model's latest post shows her in a cut-out dress and nude-coloured bikini set. She raised the hotness quotient with her beach look and made our jaws hit the floor. One look at her picture, and you would believe our claim too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Gabriella took to Instagram post a photo of herself posing on the beach, dressed in a glamorous outfit, and captioned it, "That's it, back to work #beachlife [green heart emoji]." She chose a simple yet striking ensemble for the beach shoot. If you want a look to make heads turn on your next beach vacay and never shy away from experimenting, Gabriella's beach ensemble could be a great inspiration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The photo shows Gabriella in a green sleeveless mini cover-up featuring intricately placed cut-outs. The mother-of-one slipped the dress over a nude coloured bikini top and high-rise bottoms and styled it with a dainty gold chain, messy side-parted open hairdo, nude lip shade, glowing skin, and a no-makeup look.

ALSO READ | Gabriella Demetriades’ cardio ball workout with son Arik is our fitness inspo

Earlier, Gabriella had posted pictures featuring herself and Arjun Rampal, dressed in glam clothes for attending Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's post-wedding bash. While Gabriella looked stunning in a ribbed mint green dress, Arjun wore a dashing black suit. The couple went for a minimal yet striking vibe for the occasion, and we loved it.

Check out the post:

Meanwhile, recently, Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal revealed that they aren't thinking of getting married anytime soon in an interview. The couple is currently in a live-in relationship and raising their son Arik, who will turn three this July. They were introduced to each other by their mutual friends in 2018 and began dating soon afterwards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON