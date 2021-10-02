Gandhi Jayanti: Khadi gets a chic, contemporary spin

Khadi is a symbol of our heritage, representing hope for thousands of people who watched Mahatma Gandhi spin the charkha (spinning wheel) while encouraging Indians to shun foreign goods, during the Swadeshi movement. An eco-friendly, timeless textile, khadi has been given a contemporary spin now with printed sarees, lehengas and pantsuits. Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, we explore how the simplicity of this handspun, handwoven fabric tugs at the heartstrings of young Indians.

“Khadi is one of the timeless textiles as it is eco-friendly, woven, simple yet elegant and promotes longevity. As fashion trends are shifting towards sustainability youngsters are becoming more conscious about their purchase, hence incorporating khadi with unique styling techniques. Converting old traditional mother sarees to contemporary lenghas is seen predominantly among youth,” says designer Archi Modi.

A symbol of sustainable fashion, carbon footprint is nearly nil, since spinning and weaving of khadi are done by hand. “From a fabric that defines ethnic India to an epitome of sustainable fashion, khadi has undergone multiple layers of transition. With today’s youth being more climate conscious, khadi, having low carbon footprint, zero wastage and chemical usage, is something that comes to our mind immediately,” says designer Manish Tripathi.

Gone are the days, when khadi was specific to journalists adorning kurtas made out of the humble fabric, in the modern world, designers are experimenting with lehenga skirts, vintage-inspired anarkali-style kurta sets, khadi sarees with clashing prints and patterns. “Khadi has come out of its old shell which was limited to be associated with a specific set of people and for specific occasions. In recent years many designers have adopted khadi as their base fabric and presented it with a twist of their signature styles. This made khadi a fashion buzz word and it started becoming famous amongst youngsters. Khadi moved from parliament to parties adorning heavy embellishments and experimentive,” says Mr.Abhishek Pathak, Founder and CEO at Greenwear, backed by Powering Livelihoods programme jointly run by CEEW and Villgro Innovation Foundation.

A natural fabric, khadi is perfect for any time of the year. On a hot day, it will let you breathe; on a chilly evening, expect a khadi silk jacket or stole to keep you warm. Khadi fabric can last for years if maintained properly.

“Khadi has been revived with design intervention. Be it the patterns, or weaving techniques, khadi is being innovated to a completely different extent. From khadi pants to khadi dresses, people are embracing this fabric because of its easy wearability,” adds designer Gautam Gupta.

Khadi is not just a textile, it is a movement; a philosophy with a rich history, and a solution for a sustainable future. A work of human hands and a symbol of freedom and equality. Time to embrace it fully.