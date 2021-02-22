Gauahar Khan aces sophistication and undeniable edge in wine lehenga, blouse

The Covid-19 lockdown in the last year saw a major domination of comfortable clothing in our closets as we worked, played and partied inside our homes only and as event hopping picks up this year, our fashion choices remain the same. Tandav actor Gauahar Khan recently hosted a live event in Kanpur and satisfied sartorial sensibilities in ravishing ethnic wear and we are totally in love with her cross-cultural silhouette.

Taking to her social media handle, Gauahar had shared some pictures of her glamorous look for the event and we can’t help but bookmark it for the next ethnic outing. The pictures featured the diva in a grey-coloured power shoulder high neck blouse teamed with a contrasting wine-coloured block-printed lehenga.

The full-sleeves blouse had a sharp, risque cut while the lehenga was soft and alluring which catered well to the shift in the fashion industry towards comfort clothing. The lehenga also sported seven different motifs, highlighted with handwork.

The lehenga-blouse set was made of silk viscose and organza fabric and the grey blouse sported hand embroidery in golden thread. Pinning back her mid-parted tresses into side twirls hairstyle, Gauahar accessorised her look with finger rings, a pair of contemporary chandbali studded immaculately with uncut diamonds from Tyaani Fine Jewellery.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Gauahar amplified the glam quotient with rosy blush and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and mascara-clad eyelashes. She captioned the pictures, “Alhamdulillah for live events to have resumed .. (sic).”

The lehenga blouse set came with a grey organza embroidered dupatta and is credited to Neoteric Swank collection of Indian fashion label Neha & Tarun that boasts of block prints, minimalistic handwork, cross-culture silhouettes and blending handlooms. The ethnic wear originally costs ₹48,500 on their designer website.

Gauahar Khan's lehenga blouse set from Neoteric Swank collection of Indian fashion label Neha & Tarun (nehatarun.com)

Gauahar Khan was styled by fashion stylist and creative consultant Devki Bhatt. Needless to say, the actor aced finesse, sophistication and an undeniable edge in the outfit and we can’t wait to recreate the gorgeous look.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON