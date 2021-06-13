Gauahar Khan in bralette and saree nails Jacqueline Fernandez's Paani Paani step

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gauahar Khan looks like a million bucks in a concept saree and bralette as she nails the hook step of Jacqueline Fernandez's new song Paani Paani. She danced with her husband Zaid Darbar in the video.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Gauahar Khan is creating quite the buzz online with her latest ethnic look for a dance video with her husband, Zaid Darbar. The couple danced to the tunes of Jacqueline Fernandez, Badshah and Aastha Gill’s newly launched music video Paani Paani. Gauahar even nailed the hook step from the song and set the temperatures soaring.

For the Instagram reel, Gauahar draped herself in a monochrome concept saree. The six yards of elegance is from the shelves of the contemporary fashion brand AT 44. It features polka dot print in black and white hues.

The white polka linen saree is a stylised six yards featuring neat black appliques and braided straps to be worn on the shoulders. The strapped pallu makes the drape one of a kind, and the actor wore it in the most sensuous and stylish way ever.

She teamed the pre-draped concept saree with a black velvet bralette that had a knotted detail on the front. She completed her look with a pair of embellished black juttis, dainty ear studs and a black bindi.

Gauahar left her sleeked back locks open in a side parting with the modern drape. For make-up, she opted for glowing skin, bright red lips, kohl-clad eyes, well-defined brows and a light hint of blush on the cheeks.

Zaid complemented his wife by wearing a monochrome look. He opted for a loose white T-shirt, a pair of distressed black jeans, a faux leather shacket and shoes. He also wore layered chains to accessorise his outfit.

Coming back to the concept saree, the AT 44-white patch saree is a great ensemble to include in your wardrobe. You can wear the saree for a cocktail bash or late-night party with your friends. The saree will cost you 18,500.

The white patch saree. (storeat44.com)

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Tandav. The series also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Sarah-Jane Dias. It was directed and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.

