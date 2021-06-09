Gauahar Khan in sports bra and pants with denim jacket is ready for summer

We have become creatures of comfort during the Covid-19 pandemic. And nothing screams comfort quite like athleisure. It is a massive fashion trend and is a perfect look to don in the comfort of our homes and as a street style look too. The aesthetic of this style appeals to our new mentality as it blurs the lines between comfort and glamour. And no one knows it better than Gauahar Khan.

Recently, taking to her social media page, Gauahar shared several pictures of herself in an athleisure ensemble and gave us the trendiest look for summer. She had even shared a dance video on the song, Har Funn Maula, a few days ago. The star wore the same ensemble in the clip. If you loved her moves, you would love her outfit even more.

Baring her washboard abs, Gauahar wore a trendy dark blue sports bra with printed details on the straps in the photos. She teamed it with high-waisted flare pants in the same colour. She layered her athleisure look with a white denim crop jacket that had pockets on the torso.

The actor completed her ensemble with chunky white sneakers, a dainty gold chain and pretty earrings. She tied her locks in a sleek high ponytail that added a chic vibe to her comfy athleisure look.

Gauahar opted for well-defined eyebrows, glowing skin, blush on the cheeks, dark red lip shade and highlighted face for make-up. She nailed the dewy look impeccably, and we are taking notes from her.

This is not the first time Gauahar Khan has left us swooning with her sartorial choices. She often shares pictures of herself dressed in steal-worthy ensembles on Instagram. Scroll down to see some of our favourite looks:

On the work front, Gauahar was last seen in the Amazon Prime video show Tandav. Directed and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Sarah-Jane Dias.

