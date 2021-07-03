Gauahar Khan is radiant as ever in 5k check print mini dress, see pics

Actor Gauahar Khan’s Instagram is full of voguish sartorial choices that never ceases to amaze us. The actor’s wardrobe is full of inspiration, be it simply elegant printed suits or concept sarees or chic summer dresses. Recently, she wore a yellow printed dress for an at-home photoshoot and proved that she is a complete stunner, on-screen and off it.

Taking to her social media page, Gauahar shared a series of pictures of herself looking absolutely radiant in a check printed mini dress. The breezy ensemble is from the shelves of the Nandni Studio.

The handcrafted attire is a perfect look for the summer and comes in cotton fabric. If you liked the dress, it is currently available on the label’s website but in a white and pink shade. It is worth ₹5,950.

The gingham dress that Gauahar wore comes in yellow and black checks. It featured pintucks on the torso to give a flowy look. The embroidered cotton fabric buttons at the back, the fit-and-flare detail and sleeves with elastic at the hem make the attire an effortless option. It also has ruffles at the neck and shoulders.

Gauahar chose minimal accessories to style her chic avatar. She wore the dress with stylish add-ons like ear studs and strappy nude pumps. Thus, allowing the mini ensemble to be the star of her look. She tied her luscious tresses in a side-parted, sleek ponytail.

Gauahar chose well-defined eyebrows, a hint of blush on the cheeks, kohl-adorned eyes, mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner, dewy skin, nude brown lip shade and beaming highlighter on her face for glam.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Tandav. The series also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Sarah-Jane Dias. It was directed and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.

