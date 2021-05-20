Gauahar Khan makes casual day out look chic with knee-high boots and sling bag

If there is one celebrity who really slays the girl-next-door casual style, it has to be Gauahar Khan. From funky athleisure to a well-fitted pair of jeans teamed with a fun top, she looks great in all. Lately, the actor has been flaunting her collection of Indian wear while celebrating Ramadan. However, it is her casual style that has become the talk of the town lately.

In her recent pictures, the actor can be seen rocking a Gen-Z casual look with a touch of her personality. For the impromptu shoot done in front of beautiful flowers, Gauahar wore a basic full-sleeved white top. Nailing the classic blue and white combo, she teamed it with a pair of high-waisted well-fitted jeans. To style the look, the actor went with a pair of knee-high black booties and looked stunning.

Gauahar matched the remaining accessories and carried a slide sling black bag and wore a pair of black sunnies along with a couple of chunky bracelets. For her outing, she opted to take the minimal makeup route and was seen with just nude lipstick. The new bride completed her ensemble by letting her naturally wavy lustrous hair open. Gauahar posted the images on Instagram with the caption, "I love flowers ....... well which girl doesn’t ! What’s ur fave ???? I love daisies, lilies, roses , !!! #HappyGirl #Musafir #Alhamdulillah (sic)."

Check out some of the other casual looks of Gauahar that have made us want to start online shopping:

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen on the screen in the Amazon Prime web series Tandav. The show which released in 2021 also featured Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. Prior to that, she was seen entering the Bigg Boss House in the last season as a senior along with Hina Khan.

