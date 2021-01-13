Gauahar Khan's boho vibe in thigh-high yellow dress borrows 70's beach fashion

Carrying on a traveler's look with resort vacation vibe, Gauahar Khan stepped out for Zaid Darbar’s new studio, Atrangz’ launch in a mini yellow dress and the Internet was ablaze in peak January. Setting us daydreaming of warm summer months, Gauahar flaunted a flowy silhouette and luxe breezy look that borrowed from 70’s beach fashion.

Taking to her social media handle, Gauahar later gave a glimpse of her sartorial elegance and the fashion police were left smitten. The pictures featured the Tandav star donning a handcrafted thigh-high yellow dress that was inspired by nature and spirit of women.

The yellow dress spotted polka white embroidery that embraced the summer tropical trend effortlessly. Ending just above the knees, the dress came with sheer sleeves that were cinched at the end to add volume to the look and several long tassels running down the center to hold the sheer fabric over the satin one.

Sporting front and side slits, the dress encapsulates lightness, femininity and carefreeness while highlighting the mismatch free lifestyle. Pulling back her sleek side-parted tresses into a low ponytail hairstyle, Gauahar completed her attire with transparent heels.

Opting for neutral makeup, Gauahar accessorised her look only with a silver finger ring and a pair of earring studs. Striking elegant poses for the camera, the actor exuded free-spiritedness and natural femininity with versatility.

Gauahar’s handmade Ophelia Daisy Dress is credited to the Indian fashion label, Meadow that boasts of slow fashion, vacation experience, discovery of lightness, freedom and women's free natural expression. We can’t wait to lay our hands on this one-of-a-kind dress and make it live in our closet forever.

