Gauahar Khan’s red off-shoulder Bandhani co-ords are perfect to sizzle on a date

Declaring “red alert” this Sunday on social media platforms, Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan flooded the Internet with a slew of her sartorial pictures as she dolled up for the online launch of Imperia Decor PVC laminate catalogue in a red off-shoulder Bandhani co-ord set. While off-the-shoulder trend becomes passé, Gauahar laid style goals on how to rock an elegant aesthetic along with a sensuous silhouette in the three piece ensemble and we are taking fashion inspiration from her hot look to slay on our next date night.

Taking to her social media handle, Gauahar shared the pictures featuring her flaunting the contemporary Indian wear. Made of silk, the chic and festive classic co-ord set came with antique coin work detailing and a bandhani print belt.

It sported an off-shoulder look with antique and bead work detailing to add to the oomph factor and we are in love with the sultry summer vibe of the outfit. Gauahar completed her attire with a pair of black heels from Mango and left her sleek tresses open in her signature side-parted hairstyle.

Accessorising her look only with a pair of black earrings and finger rings, the diva amplified the glam quotient with a dab of luscious red lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking candid poses and even a pout for the camera, Gauahar captioned the pictures, “Launched the new folder of @imperiadecorlam today ! Good luck to the team ! Love my Events ! #grateful #Alhamdulillah (sic).”

The three-piece is credited to Indian fashion designer Anushree Brahmbhatt’s eponymous clothing brand, Label Anushree, that boasts of contemporary clothing with Indian aesthetic and easy separates with ‘print on print’ details and hand weaves. The red off-shoulder Bandhani co-ord set originally costs ₹12,000 on the designer website.

Gauahar Khan's red off-shoulder Bandhani co-ord set from Label Anushree (labelanushree.com)

Gauahar Khan was styled by fashion stylists Devki Bhatt and Krutika Sharma. With the lockdown lifted in several states, the party spirit is back and if there is one stand-out outfit you need, it has to be one-shoulder dresses. Gauahar’s latest contemporary India look is all the fashion inspiration we need to add the sultry number to our summer wardrobe and slay at the next romantic date.

Finding the perfect balance between modest and sultry, one-shoulder dresses are the new summer closet must-have while the off-the-shoulder trend becomes passé. To keep it chic, the ensembles with a dangling bow or a one-arm twist rock an elegant aesthetic along with a sensuous silhouette.

