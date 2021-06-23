Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Gauahar Khan welcomes summer in 10k cotton handblock outfit
fashion

Gauahar Khan welcomes summer in 10k cotton handblock outfit

Gauahar Khan recently took to her social media feed to share a series of pictures of herself looking absolutely radiant as she wore an off-white cotton mulmul handblock printed straight kurta, with huge block prints down the front and a pretty lace
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 09:05 PM IST
Gauahar Khan(Instagram)

Gauahar Khan is a complete stunner, on screen and off it. The stunning beauty manages to woo her fans and followers every time she posts a new photo, video or simply gives any glimpse into her seemingly perfect life is a charmer and there is no denying this. The talented dancer, model and actor is not only giving her fans life goals but also major wardrobe envy. Gauahar can pull off a lehenga with as much ease as she can joggers, and the newlywed has been wearing more and more of Indian wear in her social media posts and her fans simply can't get enough.

Gauahar recently took to her social media feed to share a series of pictures of herself looking absolutely radiant as she wore an off-white cotton mulmul handblock printed straight kurta, with huge block prints down the front and a pretty lace, this came with matching dupatta and pants. The Noormahal set that Gauahar wore is from Tasha India's Baano collection and is priced on the brand's website at 9,450.

For her look Gauahar sported minimal dewy make-up, slicked back hair and a slow pony with big studs in her ears as the only accessories. Gauahar captioned the video, "Khushi mile ya gam badlenge naa hum , duniya chaahe badalti rahe. (sic)"

The comfort and festive wear collection by Tasha has soft hand-block printed cotton mulmul coloured in 'soothing hues of dusty rose, sky blue, pista green, pristine whites, the pieces are delicately sprinkled with meticulous hand block prints, laced with handmade crochet embellishments and tassels'.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Tandav. The series also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Sarah-Jane Dias. It was directed and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP