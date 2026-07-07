Inside Gauri Spratt’s romantic look for intimate wedding with Aamir Khan: Sabyasachi lehenga to bohemian bridal braid

Following her intimate wedding ceremony with actor Aamir Khan at his home on July 5, hair and make-up artist Krystal George on July 6 shared a '360-degree' video of Gauri Spratt's bridal aesthetic on Instagram. Striking a delicate balance between understated luxury and effortless glam, Gauri's wedding look redefines contemporary bridal elegance. Also read | Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding: Ambani convoy caught in rain, Ashutosh Gowariker arrives with wife

MUA Krystal George shared a stunning '360-degree look' at Gauri Spratt’s bridal look. Gauri and Aamir Khan married on July 5, 2026. (Instagram/ krystal.makeupandhair)

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The short video shared by Krystal captured the true essence of a relaxed, radiant bride. Rather than posing stiffly for formal portraits, Gauri is seen gently rotating to give a full 360-degree view of her custom look.

The wedding outfit: understated Sabyasachi

For her home wedding, Gauri opted for an understated ensemble designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, moving away from the heavy red and ornate traditional silhouettes that often dominate Indian weddings.

The look featured an elegant long-sleeved choli embroidered with intricate, translucent white floral motifs, a matching lehenga adorned with fine, detailed botanical motifs, and a sheer, lightweight dupatta draped effortlessly over one shoulder. The ensemble was paired with multi-layered statement polki jewellery featuring delicate emerald accents, which served as the anchor to her otherwise muted palette.

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A 'second-skin' approach to makeup

{{^usCountry}} Krystal outlined a highly intentional, 'weightless' strategy designed specifically for an intimate, daytime home wedding. Instead of a heavily powdered, mattified bridal mask, the makeup focused on enhancing natural luminosity. She wrote in her caption: "We engineered a weightless, luminous second-skin base paired with bronze smokey eyes meticulously tailored to frame her hooded gaze." The choice of soft bronze tones over sharp black liners allowed the eyes to pop without feeling overly dramatic. The bohemian braid {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krystal outlined a highly intentional, 'weightless' strategy designed specifically for an intimate, daytime home wedding. Instead of a heavily powdered, mattified bridal mask, the makeup focused on enhancing natural luminosity. She wrote in her caption: "We engineered a weightless, luminous second-skin base paired with bronze smokey eyes meticulously tailored to frame her hooded gaze." The choice of soft bronze tones over sharp black liners allowed the eyes to pop without feeling overly dramatic. The bohemian braid {{/usCountry}}

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Perhaps the most significant departure from conventional bridal styling was Gauri's hair. Traditional Indian bridal hairstyles lean toward stiff, tightly secured buns designed to support heavy veils. Krystal broke away from this structure entirely: "For her hair, we moved away from traditional, stiff bridal updos and designed a relaxed, organic bohemian braid silhouette with delicate flower detailing."

The hair was styled into a thick, textured, side-swept fishtail braid adorned with tiny white flora, allowing face-framing tendrils to soften her look. It injected a sense of movement and ease, mirroring the relaxed energy of a home wedding.

What makes Gauri’s bridal look nuanced is how it champions 'effortless' luxury. By choosing a relaxed braid over a rigid updo, a ‘skin-first’ base over heavy contouring, and an understated Sabyasachi lehenga, she adapted her bridal style to the architecture of her environment — an intimate home wedding.

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