Gel vs Cream Sunscreen: What works best for oily, dry and acne-prone skin?

Sunscreens are inevitable all year round, and come what may, you shouldn't miss them. However, summer and humid days make it more crucial. While all sunscreens serve the same primary purpose, their formulation can vary significantly. Two of the most common types are gel sunscreen and cream sunscreen. Understanding their features and benefits can help you choose the right one for your skin type and lifestyle.

Gel vs cream sunscreen: Which one is better(AI Generated)

Dermatologist Dr Vidushi Jain of Dermalinks tells HT Shop Now, “Picking a gel or cream sunscreen mostly depends on your skin type and the kind of environment you will be exposed to.”

“Gel sunscreens are an excellent choice for individuals with oily or acne-prone skin as these products are extremely lightweight and almost invisible, and less likely to cause pores to be clogged, especially in hot and humid climate conditions. On the other hand, cream-based sunscreens are perfect for dry or highly sensitive skin types as they mainly help skin stay hydrated and act as a more protective and calming skin barrier”.

Besides, she emphasises picking a sunscreen which you enjoy wearing on your skin to increase the chances of regular application. However, she clarifies that regardless of the texture, it should be a broad-spectrum one and not lower than SPF 30 to ensure a good level of protection.

Let us understand more about both types of sunscreen.

What is Gel Sunscreen?

Gel sunscreen is a lightweight, water- or alcohol-based formulation designed to absorb quickly into the skin. It typically has a transparent or slightly translucent appearance and leaves little to no residue after application.

Key features of gel sunscreen

Lightweight, non-sticky texture

Fast absorption into the skin

Usually oil-free and water-based

Leaves a matte or semi-matte finish

Often non-comedogenic (doesn’t clog pores)

Benefits of gel sunscreen

Lightweight, non-greasy finish: Gel sunscreens feel very light on the skin, absorb quickly and don’t leave an oily layer. They are best for humid weather.

Prevents clogged pores and breakouts: Gel sunscreens prevents clogged pores and breakouts, making them the best choice for oily and acne-prone skin.

No white cast: Gel sunscreens usually blend invisibly, without leaving a white cast on your skin.

{{^usCountry}} Matte or semi-matte look: Since the texture is gel, it helps control shine throughout the day, giving your face a matte look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Matte or semi-matte look: Since the texture is gel, it helps control shine throughout the day, giving your face a matte look. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Works well under makeup: Gel sunscreen can be used as your makeup base or primer as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Works well under makeup: Gel sunscreen can be used as your makeup base or primer as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hydrating (but not heavy): As gel sunscreens are water-based, they often hydrate, without feeling heavy on the skin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hydrating (but not heavy): As gel sunscreens are water-based, they often hydrate, without feeling heavy on the skin. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5 gel sunscreens {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5 gel sunscreens {{/usCountry}}

1. Garnier Super UV Cooling Watergel Sunscreen

{{^usCountry}} What is Cream Sunscreen? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What is Cream Sunscreen? {{/usCountry}}

Cream sunscreen is a thicker, richer formulation that combines sun protection with moisturising properties. It typically contains oils and emollients that nourish and hydrate the skin.

Key features of cream sunscreen

Thick, creamy consistency

Slower absorption compared to gels

Provides a dewy or slightly shiny finish

Contains moisturising ingredients

Forms a protective barrier on the skin

Benefits of cream sunscreen

Deep moisturisation: Cream sunscreens are usually richer and more hydrating, making them ideal for dry or normal skin.

Better coverage: Their thicker consistency helps ensure even application, reducing the chances of missed spots.

Stronger protection: Many cream sunscreens offer high SPF and broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays (linked to Skin Cancer and premature ageing).

Longer-lasting on skin: They tend to stay on the skin longer compared to gels or sprays, especially in non-sweaty conditions.

Suitable for dry and sensitive skin: Cream-based formulas often include soothing ingredients and are less likely to irritate, helping prevent issues like Sunburn.

2. Foxtale Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

Key differences between gel and cream sunscreens

Feature Gel Sunscreen Cream Sunscreen Texture Lightweight, water- or alcohol-based Thick, rich, oil- or emulsion-based Skin Feel Non-greasy, cooling, quickly absorbed Moisturizing, can feel heavier or greasy Best for Skin Type Oily, acne-prone, combination skin Dry, normal, sensitive skin Hydration Level Low to moderate hydration High hydration and nourishment Finish Matte or semi-matte Dewy or slightly shiny Pore Clogging Risk Less likely to clog pores Higher chance, especially for oily skin Climate Suitability Hot, humid climates Cold, dry climates Makeup Compatibility Works well under makeup (less pilling) Can sometimes pill or feel heavy under makeup Sweat Resistance Often more sweat-resistant May feel sticky with sweat Absorption Speed Fast absorption Slower absorption

Which one should you choose?

Choosing between gel and cream sunscreen depends largely on your skin type and environment. If you have oily or acne-prone skin or live in a humid climate, a gel sunscreen is likely the better option. On the other hand, if your skin is dry, sensitive, or exposed to cold weather, a cream sunscreen will provide the hydration and protection you need.

Ultimately, both types are equally effective in protecting against UV rays when used correctly. The best sunscreen is the one you feel comfortable wearing daily, ensuring consistent protection for your skin.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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