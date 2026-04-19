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Gel vs Cream Sunscreen: What works best for oily, dry and acne-prone skin?

Are you often confused between a gel and a cream sunscreen? Here is a guide on how to choose between a gel and cream sunscreen.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 09:00 am IST
By Shweta Pandey
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Sunscreens are inevitable all year round, and come what may, you shouldn't miss them. However, summer and humid days make it more crucial. While all sunscreens serve the same primary purpose, their formulation can vary significantly. Two of the most common types are gel sunscreen and cream sunscreen. Understanding their features and benefits can help you choose the right one for your skin type and lifestyle.

Gel vs cream sunscreen: Which one is better(AI Generated)

Dermatologist Dr Vidushi Jain of Dermalinks tells HT Shop Now, “Picking a gel or cream sunscreen mostly depends on your skin type and the kind of environment you will be exposed to.”

“Gel sunscreens are an excellent choice for individuals with oily or acne-prone skin as these products are extremely lightweight and almost invisible, and less likely to cause pores to be clogged, especially in hot and humid climate conditions. On the other hand, cream-based sunscreens are perfect for dry or highly sensitive skin types as they mainly help skin stay hydrated and act as a more protective and calming skin barrier”.

Besides, she emphasises picking a sunscreen which you enjoy wearing on your skin to increase the chances of regular application. However, she clarifies that regardless of the texture, it should be a broad-spectrum one and not lower than SPF 30 to ensure a good level of protection.

Let us understand more about both types of sunscreen.

What is Gel Sunscreen?

Gel sunscreen is a lightweight, water- or alcohol-based formulation designed to absorb quickly into the skin. It typically has a transparent or slightly translucent appearance and leaves little to no residue after application.

Key features of gel sunscreen

  • Lightweight, non-sticky texture
  • Fast absorption into the skin
  • Usually oil-free and water-based
  • Leaves a matte or semi-matte finish
  • Often non-comedogenic (doesn’t clog pores)

Benefits of gel sunscreen

Lightweight, non-greasy finish: Gel sunscreens feel very light on the skin, absorb quickly and don’t leave an oily layer. They are best for humid weather.

Prevents clogged pores and breakouts: Gel sunscreens prevents clogged pores and breakouts, making them the best choice for oily and acne-prone skin.

No white cast: Gel sunscreens usually blend invisibly, without leaving a white cast on your skin.

1. Garnier Super UV Cooling Watergel Sunscreen

Cream sunscreen is a thicker, richer formulation that combines sun protection with moisturising properties. It typically contains oils and emollients that nourish and hydrate the skin.

Key features of cream sunscreen

  • Thick, creamy consistency
  • Slower absorption compared to gels
  • Provides a dewy or slightly shiny finish
  • Contains moisturising ingredients
  • Forms a protective barrier on the skin

Benefits of cream sunscreen

Deep moisturisation: Cream sunscreens are usually richer and more hydrating, making them ideal for dry or normal skin.

Better coverage: Their thicker consistency helps ensure even application, reducing the chances of missed spots.

Stronger protection: Many cream sunscreens offer high SPF and broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays (linked to Skin Cancer and premature ageing).

Longer-lasting on skin: They tend to stay on the skin longer compared to gels or sprays, especially in non-sweaty conditions.

Suitable for dry and sensitive skin: Cream-based formulas often include soothing ingredients and are less likely to irritate, helping prevent issues like Sunburn.

2. Foxtale Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

Key differences between gel and cream sunscreens

FeatureGel SunscreenCream Sunscreen
TextureLightweight, water- or alcohol-basedThick, rich, oil- or emulsion-based
Skin FeelNon-greasy, cooling, quickly absorbedMoisturizing, can feel heavier or greasy
Best for Skin TypeOily, acne-prone, combination skinDry, normal, sensitive skin
Hydration LevelLow to moderate hydrationHigh hydration and nourishment
FinishMatte or semi-matteDewy or slightly shiny
Pore Clogging RiskLess likely to clog poresHigher chance, especially for oily skin
Climate SuitabilityHot, humid climatesCold, dry climates
Makeup CompatibilityWorks well under makeup (less pilling)Can sometimes pill or feel heavy under makeup
Sweat ResistanceOften more sweat-resistantMay feel sticky with sweat
Absorption SpeedFast absorptionSlower absorption

Which one should you choose?

Choosing between gel and cream sunscreen depends largely on your skin type and environment. If you have oily or acne-prone skin or live in a humid climate, a gel sunscreen is likely the better option. On the other hand, if your skin is dry, sensitive, or exposed to cold weather, a cream sunscreen will provide the hydration and protection you need.

Ultimately, both types are equally effective in protecting against UV rays when used correctly. The best sunscreen is the one you feel comfortable wearing daily, ensuring consistent protection for your skin.

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Pandey

Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.

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