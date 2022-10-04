Get durga puja ready: Take cue from these Bollywood divas

The festival of Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil and the next five days will be filled with fun, food, laughter and pandal hopping. This also means five new looks that will ensure to make strong fashion statements and help you stand out from the rest. Whether you are hanging out with your friends, visiting the various pandals that the city has to offer, we have got you covered with these styles for each personality type. Take cue from these Bollywood stars to shine on.

The Bold Type

Rani Mukerji in a printed silk saree (Photo: Instagram)

For those who are bold and not afraid to make a statement, emulate actor Rani Mukerji’s quirky look by opting for a printed silk saree that is big on graphics and monotone in colour. Style it with a stack of bangles and finish off the entire look with shimmery, smokey eyes. Leave your hair down and add some soft curls for a natural look.

The Graceful One

Sushmita Sen in a delicate silk saree (Photo: Instagram)

If you are someone who prefers it simple, elegant yet classy, look no further than actor Sushmita Sen. Keep your outfit graceful with a delicate silk number with beautiful hand embroidery at the hem of the saree and the blouse. Opt for a low bun with gajra in your hair and heavy pearl earrings.

The Feminine Energy

Mouni Roy in an ivory sharara set (Photo: Instagram)

Wearing an Anarkali sharara set, actor Mouni Roy exudes feminine energy and marries two of the biggest trends of this season — ivory and shararas. Pick a dupatta in a contrasting hue and go for a bright red lip to add some drama while you go pandal hopping all night.

The Traditional One

Kajol in a Banarasi saree (Photo: Instagram)

Want to keep it traditional while also taking things up a notch? Opt for a Banarasi saree like actor Kajol, accentuated with hand embroidered gota patti details and a sleeveless ivory blouse. Take your saree OOTDs to the next level with a matching potli bag and weaving some baby breath flowers in your hair.

The Poised One

Bipasha Basu Singh Grover in a floral lehenga (Photo: Instagram)

Want an effortless and fuss-free look? Take inspo from actor Bipasha Basu Singh Grover and slip into a floral lehenga, perfect for a house party. With the high-neck blouse, you can give the neckpieces a skip and go heavy on jhumkas and kadas.

