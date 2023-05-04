Get on-trend without breaking the bank with Pickle, new community-based clothing rental app only for NYC

A new American clothing rental app, Pickle is promptly gaining attention in the fashion world. The app grants users to rent trendy designer clothing, shoes, cosmetics, and bags from their local retailer. The rental cost on the app is significantly lower than the retail price of the items and other wearable rental services, making it an affordable choice for those who want to stay on-trend without making a hole in their wallet.

Pickle: the sustainable and affordable clothing rental app. (Image Credit: Imagecrunch)

What sets apart Pickle is its community-based approach, separating it from other clothing rental services like Rent The Runway and Nuuly.

To ensure a strong selection of ranges to rent, there must be a variety of people loaning out their closets. Users can create their own customizable closet on the app and determine the initial rental cost of their items. Retailers can also accept and negotiate offers with potential customers or renters, making it a platform for those looking to make extra dollars for items they rarely use.

The app's rental selection is impressively current and lucrative and includes pieces from celebrity brands like Kim Shui, Fanci Club, With Jean, and Cult Gaia.

Pickle’s rental selection can be filtered by size, style, price, and occasion, also including categories like Insta Worthy, Bougie, and Brunch. It's a great option for GenZ or if you are a hot and charming lady of New York City, who wants to wear high-end wearables without the commitment of buying them outright.

Popular social media fashion influencers like Bridgette Pheloung and Lauren Wolfe, who have partnered with retailer Revolve and garnered hundreds of thousands of followers, are two of the most popular influencers on Pickle. If users like their style or high-cost items from Revolve and live in the NYC area, there will be numerous rental options on the Pickle for them.

While the app promotes a sustainable and circular fashion environment, it is not necessarily an inclusive one. Almost every rentable item on the app comes in a size extra-small or small, limiting options for those who aren't regular size. However, as the platform grows significantly and more people post pieces from their closets on the site to rent, this issue could be addressed.

Pickle has the potential to be the next "it" app for fashion rental and is worth a download for those looking to make some extra cash or find themselves in a trendy fashion dilemma. The app's same-day delivery and impressive ranges of pieces make it a convenient and affordable option for fashion-forward devotees in the New York City area.

