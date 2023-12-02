Glittering glamour: 5 stylish ways to rock sequin sarees this wedding season

Sarees are one of those timeless garments whose grace is simply undeniable. Whether it is for formal occasions or casual dressing, nothing goes better than a saree. They are extremely versatile and come in many varieties, styles and colours. From two-tone to netted, saree trends are constantly changing. Sequined sarees continue to dominate the fashion charts. Once confined to evening gowns and cocktail dresses, sequins have gracefully made their way into traditional ethnic and fusion wear. With their vibrant colours and dazzling shimmer, these stunning sarees can instantly make you look like a wow. With the wedding season upon us, sequined sarees are a must-have in your ethnic wardrobe. (Also read: From puff sleeves to sustainable designs: Top 5 bridal fashion trends redefining elegance and style for brides-to-be )

Stylish ways to style sequin saree

Get ready to turn heads and leave a lasting impression with radiant and chic sequin sarees. (Instagram )

"Sequins transcend mere embellishments; they embody celebration, intricately weaving elegance into each fold. Every sequin narrates a story, and when integrated into the fabric of a saree, it transforms into a tale of exuberance and jubilation. Sequined sarees not only encapsulate the spirit of tradition but also infuse a modern flair into your festive wardrobe," says Mamta Roy, Fashion Expert and Founder of Odette.

Mamta further shared with HT Digital five delightful ways to flaunt a sequined saree and shine bright during the wedding season:

1. Classic elegance with a twist:

Opt for a timeless look by choosing a sequined saree in a classic colour like black, gold navy, or wine. The sequins will catch the light beautifully, giving a subtle yet elegant shimmer. Pair it with a contrasting blouse and let the sequins be the star of the ensemble. This classic choice ensures you exude sophistication while embracing the festive spirit.

2. Vibrant hues for festive cheer:

Break away from tradition by selecting a sequined saree in bold and vibrant hues. Colours like royal blue, emerald green, ruby red, or fluorescent colours adorned with sequins can instantly elevate your festive look. This bold choice is perfect for those who wish to make a statement and stand out in the crowd. Pair it with minimalistic jewellery to let the vibrant sequins steal the show.

3. Contemporary fusion with crop tops:

Give your sequined saree a modern twist by pairing it with a stylish crop top. Choose a sequined saree in a contemporary colour palette and pair it with a contrasting or matching crop top. This fusion style brings together the traditional charm of a saree with the modern flair of a crop top, making it a trendy choice for festive gatherings.

4. Sequins saree with pants:

Sequins saree with pants showcase the perfect blend of style and glamour. (Instagram)

For a contemporary twist on traditional attire, opt for a stunning sequin saree paired with chic pants. This fusion ensemble effortlessly blends sophistication with modern flair, ensuring you stand out at any event. Elevate your look by styling it with statement neckpieces, adding a touch of glamour that perfectly complements the shimmering sequins.

5. Subtle daytime sparkle:

Who says sequins are only for a night time events? Embrace daytime sparkle by choosing a sequined saree in pastel shades. Opt for sequins in a smaller size for a more subtle effect. This daytime-friendly look is perfect for festive brunches and daytime celebrations, ensuring you shine effortlessly in the daylight.

Sequined sarees are an enduring symbol of glamour in a world where personal style is reflected in fashion. Let your sequined saree serve as the blank canvas that conveys celebration, style, and uniqueness this festive season.