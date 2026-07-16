Going out after work? Here's how I dress down a formal shirt without carrying a second outfit

We've all been there. You leave home dressed for meetings, only to remember there's dinner, coffee, shopping, or a movie planned after work. Carrying an entire change of clothes isn't exactly practical, which is why I've become a firm believer in building outfits that can transition effortlessly from office to off-duty.

Formal shirt styling tips (Pexels)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

The easiest way to do that? Start with a good formal shirt.

The trick isn't changing the shirt; it's changing everything around it. Swap tailored trousers for denim, unbutton a few buttons, roll up the sleeves, switch your tote for a shoulder bag, and suddenly your office look feels ready for happy hour.

If you're looking to invest in shirts that can multitask, here are some styles that make the work-to-weekend transition incredibly easy.

Formal shirts that are easy to dress down

Oversized shirts are probably the easiest pieces to dress up or down. This rayon option feels polished enough for work thanks to its structured collar and button-down silhouette, while the cropped oversized fit keeps it contemporary. The soft drape also means it doesn't feel stiff or overly corporate.

Why you'll love it: It looks equally good tucked into tailored trousers at work and worn loose with straight-leg jeans after hours.

After-work styling: Swap formal pants for light-wash denim, undo the top two buttons, add chunky hoops and white sneakers.

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If solid office shirts feel too serious, subtle prints are a great middle ground. The delicate butterfly print keeps this shirt playful without compromising professionalism. Its relaxed silhouette also makes it comfortable enough for long office days followed by evening plans.

Why you'll love it: It instantly feels more casual than plain white shirts while remaining office-appropriate.

After-work styling: Pair with wide-leg jeans, ballet flats and a crossbody bag.

Longline shirts are one of the most versatile wardrobe staples because they work as shirts, lightweight layers or even shirt dresses depending on how you style them. The oversized fit gives it a relaxed aesthetic that's perfect for transitioning into casual evenings.

Why you'll love it: One shirt creates multiple outfits.

After-work styling: Leave it open over a fitted tank top and jeans instead of buttoning it all the way up.

Every wardrobe needs one crisp tailored shirt, and this one delivers exactly that. The structured fit makes it dependable for meetings, presentations and office days, while the minimalist design gives you plenty of styling flexibility afterwards.

Why you'll love it: It acts as the perfect blank canvas.

After-work styling: Roll up the sleeves, swap formal trousers for satin trousers or jeans, and add bold earrings.

Comfort becomes increasingly important after an eight-hour workday, which is where oversized cotton shirts really shine. Breathable, relaxed and incredibly versatile, this one transitions effortlessly into casual evening dressing.

Why you'll love it: Comfortable enough to wear all day without looking oversized in an unflattering way.

After-work styling: Tie the front into a loose knot over wide-leg trousers or denim shorts.

A regular-fit shirt offers a more tailored appearance than oversized styles but is equally versatile when styled correctly. Its clean silhouette makes it suitable for professional settings, while the simple design allows accessories to completely transform the mood of the outfit.

Why you'll love it: A timeless wardrobe staple you'll wear for years.

After-work styling: Layer delicate jewellery, switch to relaxed-fit jeans and finish with a statement shoulder bag.

My favourite styling tricks to make a formal shirt look casual

Roll your sleeves up to the elbows.

Leave the top two buttons undone.

Swap formal trousers for straight-leg or wide-leg jeans.

Replace loafers with sneakers, ballet flats or sandals.

Trade your office tote for a shoulder or baguette bag.

Add layered necklaces or chunky hoops.

Half-tuck or front-tuck your shirt instead of buttoning it neatly.

Throw on a baseball cap or oversized sunglasses for weekend energy.

A formal shirt doesn't have to stay confined to office hours. With a few simple styling swaps, it becomes one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe, taking you from boardroom meetings to dinner plans without ever needing a complete outfit change.

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Formal shirt styling tips: FAQs How can I make a formal shirt look more casual after work? Roll up the sleeves, unbutton the top few buttons, swap formal trousers for jeans, and switch to sneakers or flats. A change of accessories can completely transform the look.

Which accessories help dress down a formal shirt? Layered necklaces, hoop earrings, shoulder bags, sneakers, ballet flats and sunglasses instantly make a formal shirt feel more casual and weekend-ready.

Can oversized shirts be worn to the office? Yes. Oversized shirts look polished when paired with tailored trousers or pencil skirts. After work, style them with denim and minimal accessories for a relaxed vibe.

What bottoms work best with formal shirts for a casual outing? Straight-leg jeans, wide-leg denim, linen trousers, satin skirts and tailored shorts pair beautifully with formal shirts, making them feel less corporate.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.