Putting fans' anticipation to an end, Bollywood hottie and Gucci's global ambassador Alia Bhatt finally made an appearance at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week in Italy and sizzled in an eye-catching silhouette in a green bling T-shirt teamed with denim bellbottom jeans. The Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show marks the debut of Gucci's new creative director Sabato De Sarno, who was appointed in January 2023, whose collection takes inspiration from Gucci archives in Florence, highlighting the history of the Italian heritage label and is titled ‘Milano Ancora’ while currently being showcased in Milan’s Brera district. Gucci ambassador Alia Bhatt sizzles at Milan Fashion Week in eye-catching green bling T-shirt, denim bellbottom jeans (Photo by Twitter/spicdles)

Videos and pictures from the event have taken the Internet by storm and dominating our undivided attention is our home girl Alia Bhatt who was seen bonding with Thai actor Davika Hoorne at the show. The combination of a half-sleeves polo green bling T-shirt and bell-bottom denim jeans that Alia donned, represents a style that blends retro and contemporary elements as bell-bottom jeans and bling T-shirts have both experienced a resurgence in recent years and this revival of retro fashion is a notable trend, as people look to the styles of the 1970s and 1980s for inspiration.

While a green bling T-shirt is a statement piece on its own with its bold and eye-catching design, a growing emphasis on sustainability in fashion seems to be the inclination behind the vintage look. Bell-bottom jeans have a distinctive wide and flared leg opening and though they were popular in the 1960s and 1970s, they have now made a comeback in fashion and Alia did well by opting for a pair of denim bell-bottom jeans that fit well at the waist and hips and then flare out dramatically at the ankles with the flare being the focal point of the outfit.

To balance the dramatic flare of the jeans, Alia completed her attire with a pair of pointed toe-heels and since the T-shirt had an element of bling, the diva kept the accessories minimal with only a pair of hoop earrings, a pair of black Gucci sunglasses, a golden bracelet and a tiny black handbag to complement the look without overwhelming it. Leaving her loose wavy tresses open in a side parted hairstyle, Alia opted for a natural makeup look with a hint of glamour to match the bling on the T-shirt.

Pulling off this bold and stylish look with confidence, Alia rocked the outfit with self-assuredness while seen having fun with her fashion choices. If you too have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse, take fashion inspiration from Alia's combination of a green bling T-shirt and bell-bottom denim jeans that make for a trendy and attention-grabbing outfit and recreate the look for a perfect night out, a music festival or any occasion where you want to make a fashion statement.