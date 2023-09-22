Guests are beginning to arrive at the Gucci Ancora fashion show at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week to see the much-awaited debut show of Gucci's new creative director and Alessandro Michele's successor, Sabato De Sarno, who was appointed in January 2023 after working with fashion luxury brands Valentino, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt had earlier shared a picture of her invite to the event with fans online and has travelled to Milan in Italy to attend the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show as the global ambassador for the brand and fans can't wait for her to make an appearance at the event. A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 LIVE: Here's where to livestream Sabato De Sarno's debut show (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Talking about his debut ahead of the event, Sarno had shared in an interview with Vogue, “It still means a lot of things. It means again, again, but it’s even more personal; it’s not something you lost, it’s something you have, but you want more because it makes you happy. Ancora means a lot of things. It means again, but it’s also more personal; it’s not something you lost, it’s something that you still have, but you want more of it because it makes you happy.”

The Naples-born's debut collection reportedly takes inspiration from Gucci archives in Florence, highlighting the history of the Italian heritage label and is titled ‘Milano Ancora’, which is currently being showcased in Milan’s Brera district at Milan Fashion Week. A departure from the legacy of former creative director, Sarno gave hints about the debut show on what fashion enthusiasts can expect and revealed, “It is the story of everything, again, everything that this time manifests itself through joy. It’s a story of everything, again, but this time expressed through joy.”

Watch the livestream of the show here:

De Sarno's collection is called Ancora or again in English. He told WWD, "Ancora is a word that you use when your desire is not over yet, whether it's a kiss or an embrace, or making love; it's as if you own something and you want more of it." He added that he wanted to “fall in love with fashion all over again - Ancora.”