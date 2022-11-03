Hair care: 5 Ayurvedic remedies for hair thinning

Hair thinning and hair loss is primarily caused by your body type and an imbalance in the mind-body balance. It’s common to lose 50 to 100 hairs per day, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). Any more than this could mean you’re shedding more than you should, which could contribute to overall thinning hair. In contrast to widespread hair loss, thinning hair is not always associated with baldness. However, it does give the impression that you have balder patches on your head. Genetics, lifestyle choices, or a combination of the two may contribute to hair thinning. The thinning of hair can also be caused by certain medical problems. (Also read: Ayurvedic hair care tips: Here's how to get strong and shiny hair with Ayurveda )

"According to Ayurveda, an imbalance in your doshas is what causes hair loss or a receding hairline in both men and women. It has been shown that individuals with excess Pitta are more prone to premature greying, hair loss, and hair thinning. Ayurveda focuses on the Pitta Dosha Balancing, which emphasises diet, lifestyle, and herbal therapies. It is advised to concentrate on a healthy diet, the use of medicinal herbs, meditation, aromatherapy, herbal oil massage, deep breathing exercises, and yoga. These techniques have proven to be quite effective in treating hair loss in both men and women." says, Dr. Dimple, Ayurveda & Gut Health Coach, in her recent Instagram post. She further suggested Ayurvedic remedies for hair thinning.

1. Honey

Consuming honey can be beneficial for your overall hair health (Unsplash)

Honey is a natural humectant which absorbs excessive oil from the skin and reduces the occurrence of zits. It also treats acne as it is antibacterial.

2. Amla

Amla, loaded with Vitamin C, helps in rejuvenating the body, and reducing hair fall. (Unsplash)

It is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants. Amla can be consumed directly or applied in the form of hair oil. It helps reverse hair thinning, greying, and hair loss. It makes hair healthier and stronger from within.

3. Brahmi

Herbs such as brahmi is extremely healthy for nourishing the hair and reducing hair fall. (Unsplash)

Brahmi Oil is beneficial for hair thinning as it helps in stimulating the hair follicles and improving circulation to the scalp. Apply the oil and keep it overnight. Then wash your hair the next day.

4. Curry leaves oil

Curry leaves are rich in beta carotenes and helps in hair regrowth. (istockphoto)

It is rich in beta carotenes and helps in hair regrowth. Warm some oil and add curry leaves to it. Cool down the oil and strain the leaves. This oil can be applied directly before washing the hair.

5. Things to avoid

Avoid caffeine, spicy and junk food as they create imbalance in body. (Unsplash)

Avoid caffeine as it dehydrates the body and creates excess Vata, which can lead to hair thinning over a period of time. Avoid spicy, fried, oily, fermented, and junk foods because they create an imbalance in your pitta (fire) dosha, causing hair thinning and hair loss.

