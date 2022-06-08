Hair care tips: Dos and don'ts to manage curly hair for every weather, every age

People are looking for hair that speaks volumes in the future, rather than identikit beach waves and one-length strands and it is about time men and women embraced their curls where they rock their tresses with attitude, individuality, personality and a little rebelliousness as the texture is everything in the hair styling game. Curly locks have been seen on the heads throughout history, from Michelangelo's David to modern celebrities like Jason Momoa, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Sarah Jessica Parker, Beyoncé, Vanessa Hudgens, Ariana Grande and of course the Jonas Brothers, among other celebrities but this curl hair type is unruly and difficult to manage and most unpopular among men.

While some may believe that their curls should be shaved or that they do not suit their face shape, any guy and girl can rock the look with the right cut, shampoo, effective styling products and a few minutes in the morning since of course, curly hair, by definition, requires more care than straight hair. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vivek Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of Anveya Living, shared, “The curl-science has agreed on three basic and full-proof steps to lock moisture and sustain hydration and with a little trick you can have curls stay gorgeous in all kinds of weather conditions too."

He revealed, "The basic steps are: one - cleanse with mild to ultra-mild surfactants. Two - use a moisturising conditioner. Three - apply a leave-in soft-hold conditioning cream. Lastly - top it up with a weekend mask to fortify the hydration even further but some humectant ingredients like glycerin tend to behave unruly in different weather conditions. Go glycerin-free to have your curl care give the same results in all weather conditions.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Sunayana Walia, Founder of Raw Beauty, advised, “To scrunch it up or condition it with a coconut rich mask - there’s a constant struggle that people with curly hair type face! Follow simple steps such as using an apple cider vinegar, daikon and horsetail rich low poo shampoo and also incorporating a deeply moisturising leave-in hair conditioner in your daily hair care routine. Avoid shampooing too often and blast drying your hair. Lastly, a wide toothed comb or simply finger combing your curls will keep your locks healthy!”

Adding to the list of dos and don'ts to manage curly hair for every weather and every age group, Jigar Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Brillare, said, “While curly hair heads get all the eyeballs and compliments for their unique locks, they are also dreaded with finding the right kind of hair product. Curly hair tends to become dry and frizzy as the natural oil is locked at the roots due to the coiling and does not transfer to the lengths. There are various textures and intensities of curly hair and they come with varying porosity so they all need unique care.”

He cautioned, “One should avoid using heat styling tools as it tends to strip the moisture off your hair. Also replace your regular towel with a microfibre towel as it reduces friction and keeps frizz at bay. Choose products that suit your hair type and keep them nourished with frequent oil application.”

