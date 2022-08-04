Hair care tips: Here's how to get 3D curls, the sexiest hair style on TikTok

It's official - 3D curls are taking over in 2022 and it is all about embracing your tresses while enhancing the gorgeous, springy texture you were born with to highlight the multidimensional beauty of curly hair. One of the breakout hair trends for 2022, 3D curls or three-dimensional curls can also be achieved by using hair care techniques to enhance and define curls, banish frizz and boost dimension.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nishanth and Kabir, Senior Stylists at Looks Salon, shared, “The sexiest hair styles on TikTok for 2022 are understated sophistication. Bottleneck bangs were popular initially, 3D curls are emerging currently. With this incredible style, natural hair texture is taking centre stage. The goal of 3D curls is to emphasize the multidimensional shape of curls and coils while improving that natural spring.”

They added, “It seems as though the curlier the hair, the better. The goal of 3D curls is to give each individual curl dimension by displaying its curvature but it takes more than just good genes to achieve that highly desired 3D curl pop. However, since each person is unique, it could take some trial and error to determine what works best for you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Revealing tips on how you can get 3D curls, Hinshara Habeeb and Yuba Khan, Co-Founders of Manetain, suggested:

1. With a leave-in conditioning cream or spray, start by giving hydration. When your hair is dry, locking in moisture now will help you achieve that defined, soft look. Use a brush or fine-tooth comb to apply it in parts, and then go back and rake it through with your fingers.”

2. Apply your preferred strong hold style product to just-washed hair. Apply liberally throughout the curls in sections of your hair. The most crucial step is to let the gel dry so that a hard cast is formed. When the curls are drying, avoid touching them. The ideal form is maintained in this way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. It's time to remove the curl cast once it has dried. Scrunch as you go to retain the shape while gently massaging the curls to give them that touchable bounce. You want to keep the curls' multidimensional definition, so avoid finger combing them. While reducing the crunch of a strong hold gel, massaging the curls maintains their bounce

4. Spray shine to finish - After detangling your curls, dab on some shine spray to draw attention to the glossy 3D coils.