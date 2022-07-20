Hair care tips: Natural and organic ways to treat hair fall this monsoon season

Frequent head baths in rainy season are normal as humidity during the monsoon can make your scalp oily but regular head washing can in turn rob your hair of its moisture. Monsoons, with their breezy showers and cloudy skies, offer a welcome respite from the sweltering summer heat but the weather also brings a problem that most of us experience - hair fall and maintaining your tresses becomes a hassle during the monsoon, with our scalp either becoming dry and flaky or greasy and itchy.

Hair care experts insist that altering some habits and switching to products with natural benefits can help you stop the excess shedding and help you with the shine in the rainy season. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sanchit Sharma, Founder and MD at Ayouthveda, shared “High humidity and moisture in monsoons turn our scalp into a breeding ground for bacterial and fungal infections. The season makes our roots weaker and leads to an oil and greasy scalp as the humidity robs our scalp of natural oils which further affects the pH balance of our scalp."

He suggested, “With hair loss and damage issues immensely troubling us and peaking during the monsoons, people should choose the correct way to deal with the problem. Ayurvedic herb-enriched shampoo and conditioners are incredibly gentle on the scalp as they are devoid of harsh chemicals like SLS, Parabens and Sulphates. Natural shampoos are one-stop solutions for long, healthy and lustrous hair as they are made of essential herbal botanicals like Reetha, Triphala, Shikakai, etc., nourishing juices like Aloe Vera, Onion, Lemon, etc. and nourishing oils like Rosemary, Chamomile and Eucalyptus. Also, the best way to naturally condition hair according to Ayurveda is by following a shiroabhayanga or oiling routine with protein-rich oil to treat falling, frizzy, and unmanageable hair.”

He suggested that while thoroughly cleansing the hair is the key, we should equally prioritise strengthening our hair from the inside out during monsoon and recommended, “Ayurvedic protein-rich hair oil has a composition of a highly potent blend of natural oils like almond and herbal extracts that help to keep our scalp strong, provide deep nourishment, shine and strength, and a flawless hair texture. Such oils are also free of Light Liquid Paraffin (LLP) and safe for coloured or treated hair by boosting our blood circulation on the scalp.”

Sneha Tekriwal, Category Head - Skin and Hair, for OZiva, revealed, "Monsoon brings in high humidity in the weather which in turn affects our hair in different ways, one of the major concerns being hair fall. Only applying natural products won't help, one has to adopt a clean holistic approach towards haircare, which is consistent because any kind of routine takes time to show results. Consumption of plant based food like Amla, aloe vera, etc. helps in damage repair, one can also include plant based multivitamins in their diet. Along with plant based consumption, you should opt for clean beauty products with ingredients like Rosemary Essential Oil, Glycerine, Brahmi Extract, Cedarwood Essential Oil, etc. Follow a preventative inside - out approach consistently to protect your hair from any major damage."

Asserting that simply switching your hair care routine and giving it some extra attention can leave you with a gorgeous mane you can flaunt, Dr Merin Liza Jacob, Co- Founder of Green And Beige, advised, "Products like Hair Serums, Hair Cleansers and Strengthening Hair Masks can work wonders in helping your hair stay hydrated, clean and silky but as with every other product, ensure you opt for products that maintain a clean beauty philosophy, formulated without harsh chemicals."

Adding to the list of tips, Plabita Sharma, National Training Head at The Body Shop, instructed, “Take some warm coconut oil and add fenugreek seeds to it. Let the oil cool down. Massage it on your scalp and leave it overnight.” Recommending another tip, she said, “A small pinch of nutmeg and some ALIV seeds can be added to milk. Drink it at bedtime. It will provide you with the required Vitamin B6, folic acid, and magnesium, thus preventing hair fall. Protein is a must Include in your diet during the month of monsoon. It helps to make hair follicles strong. Include leafy vegetables, nuts, eggs, fish and whole grains in your regular diet for strong tresses.”

